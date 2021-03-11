Assertio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Announces Promotion of Chief Financial and Accounting Officers and Management Team

LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASRT), a leading commercial pharmaceutical company bringing differentiated products to patients, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 and provided a corporate update.

Financial Highlights:

(unaudited)

(in millions) Fourth-Quarter 2020 Full-Year 2020 Net Product Sales (GAAP) $ 29.8 $ 93.5 Pro-Forma Net Product Sales (Non-GAAP)(1) $ 30.1 $ 119.2 Net Loss (GAAP) $ (24.4 ) $ (28.1 ) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)(1) $ 9.4 $ 22.4

(1) All non-GAAP measures included in this earnings release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures in the schedules attached

“As we close the chapter on 2020, we reflect on several strategic shifts, including a move toward digital marketing, enhanced patient services, an increasing shift to our hub model, and a leaner operational profile with increased cash. These changes position us to be at the forefront of reinventing specialty pharma through engagement that physicians and patients find convenient and can access during their own time,” said Dan Peisert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Assertio.

“COVID-19 has rapidly accelerated the trend toward virtual engagement. We look forward to sharing more about how we are refining our commercial platform in the near future. We are also actively seeking additional assets that will address unmet needs for patients, be synergistic with our new commercial platform, and bring value to Assertio.”

Full Year 2020 and Subsequent Highlights:

Raised $45.3 Million in Cash, Net of Expenses, on Closing of Registered Direct Offerings: On February 9 and February 12, 2021, the Company announced the closing of registered direct offerings that resulted in Assertio receiving $45.3 million in cash, net of expenses. The proceeds from these offerings enhance the Company’s liquidity, accelerate its transformational business plan, and open up new avenues for mergers and acquisitions.

Realized $40.0 Million in Annual Cost Savings in 2020, Poised to Realize Additional $45.0 Million of Annualized Cost Savings After One-time Restructuring Costs: Assertio has achieved its stated target of $40.0 million of annual cost savings in 2020 after the closing of its merger with Zyla. The Company also reiterates its confidence in the ability to realize an additional $45.0 million of annualized cost savings, after the effect of one-time restructuring costs.

Restructuring: On December 15, 2020, the Company announced a comprehensive restructuring plan designed to further reduce its cost base and right size the organization. The Company realized restructuring charges of $11.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 for this plan and expects up to $12.0 million in total, which accounts for additional non-cash charges relating to the write-off of certain office lease and furniture assets.

Completed $505.2 Million in Strategic Asset Sales and Repaid $450.2 Million in Debt: In 2020, the Company completed several transactions that monetized its assets and paid down its debt.



$505.2 Million in Strategic Asset Sales



- NUCYNTA Franchise for $369.0 Million: On February 13, 2020, The Company completed the sale of the NUCYNTA franchise to Collegium for a total value of $369.0 million, including inventory and less royalties paid to Assertio in 2020.



- Sale of Gralise for $130.3 Million: On January 10, 2020, the Company completed the sale of Gralise to Alvogen for a total value of $130.3 million, including inventory.



- Sale of Collegium Warrants for $6.0 Million : On May 20, 2020, the Company completed the sale of its Collegium warrants.



$450.2 Million in Debt Repayments and Prepayments:



- Senior Secured Debt of $162.5 Million: On February 13, 2020, the Company announced that it repaid in full its previous senior secured debt obligations of $162.5 million.



- Convertible Debt of $264.7 Million : With two separate transactions on February 19, 2020 and April 9, 2020, the Company retired substantially all of its $265.0 million outstanding Convertible Notes via privately negotiated purchase agreement and a tender.



- Zyla Debt of $13.0 Million: Upon close of the Zyla merger on May 20, 2020, $13.0 million of Zyla’s debt was extinguished.



- Prepayment of $10.0 Million of Current Senior Secured Debt: The Company prepaid $10.0 million of debt principal in July.

In 2020, the Company completed several transactions that monetized its assets and paid down its debt.

Efficient Merger Integration: The Company closed its merger with Zyla on May 20, 2020 and completed the integration of the two companies within a timeline of less than 12 weeks.

Continued Transition to Hub Model from Traditional Retail: Throughout 2020, the Company has increased the momentum in the transition of its business to a Hub Model from a traditional retail focus, resulting in increased profit per prescription.

COVID-19 Update

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 during early 2020, the Company’s priority was and remains the health and safety of its employees, their families, and the patients it serves. As a result, in March 2020, the Company initiated remote working arrangements and maintained flexible work arrangements for individuals, which continued through the remainder of 2020 and into 2021. In addition to the health and safety of its employees, the Company is focused on ensuring that it continues making its products accessible to the patients who need them. Because COVID-19 impacted its ability to see in-person providers who prescribe its products, the Company adapted its approach during 2020 and increased its virtual visits. Additionally, due to the limitations on elective surgeries, the Company has experienced a decline in prescriptions associated with those elective procedures.

Accordingly, given recent unfavorable changes in its product payor mix, as well as the continued near-term impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company implemented a restructuring plan in December 2020 which, it believes, allows the business to continue to provide its differentiated products to patients and better positions itself for future success. The Company believes that it is prepared with sufficient product inventory, technology to facilitate virtual and / or digital communications, and operations prepared to adapt its work environment as needed. The extent to which its operations may continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will depend largely on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be accurately predicted, including new information which may emerge concerning the severity of the outbreak, actions by government authorities to contain the outbreak or treat its impact, and the distribution, efficacy and public acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines.

Management Update

Today the Company announced the promotion of Paul Schwichtenberg to Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Ajay Patel to Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer.

Mr. Schwichtenberg joined Assertio as Vice President, Finance in April 2018 and has been instrumental in leading Assertio’s financial planning and analysis, gross-to-net planning, risk management, business development due diligence, and modeling. Prior to joining Assertio, he was Director, Pricing and Planning at AbbVie and a Controller for Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Schwichtenberg holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Roosevelt University and is a certified public accountant (CPA).

Mr. Patel joined Assertio as Vice President, Controller in July 2019 with responsibility for all accounting policies and practices, internal controls, income taxes and reporting. Prior to joining Assertio, he served as Director, Technical Accounting & Accounting Policy at US Foods, one of the largest food service distributors in the United States. Prior to US Foods, Mr. Patel spent 11 years with Ernst & Young holding multiple positions of increasing responsibility in its Assurance practice. Mr. Patel holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Illinois, a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Virginia and is a CPA.

Additional promotions to the executive team include:

Jack Hoblitzell, Senior Vice President, Technical Operations

Sam Schlessinger, Vice President, Legal

Max Nemmers, Head, Investor Relations and Administration

“I am excited to announce the promotions to our executive team. All are extremely skilled and capable leaders with industry and M&A experience, expertise in improving margins and cash flows and are a perfect fit as we execute our strategy and aim to diversify our portfolio to position us for the future,” said Dan Peisert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Assertio.

To view the full executive team biographies, please visit https://www.assertiotx.com/about/management/.

Outlook for 2021

In light of the Company’s restructuring, management changes, and increased financial flexibility as a result of its recent direct offerings, as well as to better understand the impact of COVID-19, the Company intends to provide its full year 2021 guidance during its first quarter 2021 earnings call in May 2021.

About Assertio

Assertio is a leading commercial pharmaceutical company bringing differentiated products to patients. The Company has a robust portfolio of branded prescription products in three areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Assertio has grown through business development including licensing, mergers and acquisitions. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Product sales, net $ 29,815 $ 28,917 $ 93,498 $ 108,806 Commercialization agreement, net — 29,451 11,258 118,614 Royalties and milestones 361 858 1,519 2,084 Total revenues 30,176 59,226 106,275 229,504 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 6,773 2,563 19,872 9,505 Research and development expenses 230 5,575 4,213 10,106 Selling, general and administrative expenses 21,272 22,949 104,324 108,866 Amortization of intangible assets 6,546 25,443 24,783 101,774 Loss on impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 17,432 189,790 17,432 189,790 Restructuring charges 11,019 3,891 17,806 3,891 Total costs and expenses 63,272 250,211 188,430 423,932 Loss from operations (33,096 ) (190,985 ) (82,155 ) (194,428 ) Other income (expense): Gain on sale of Gralise — — 126,655 — (Loss) Gain on debt extinguishment — — (56,113 ) 26,385 Loss on sale of NUCYNTA — — (14,749 ) — Interest expense (2,598 ) (13,121 ) (15,926 ) (58,389 ) Other (loss) gain 346 6,561 (3,225 ) 3,948 Total other income (expense) (2,252 ) (6,560 ) 36,642 (28,056 ) Net loss before income taxes (35,348 ) (197,545 ) (45,513 ) (222,484 ) Income tax benefit 10,995 4,919 17,369 5,283 Net loss and Comprehensive loss $ (24,353 ) $ (192,626 ) $ (28,144 ) $ (217,201 ) Basic net loss per share $ (0.20 ) $ (2.39 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (3.07 ) Diluted net loss per share (0.20 ) (2.39 ) (0.27 ) (3.07 ) Shares used in computing basic net loss per share 119,741 80,758 104,835 70,716 Shares used in computing diluted net loss per share 119,741 80,758 104,835 70,716

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,786 $ 42,107 Accounts receivable, net 44,350 42,744 Inventories, net 11,712 3,412 Prepaid and other current assets 17,406 15,688 Total current assets 94,254 103,951 Property and equipment, net 2,437 3,497 Intangible assets, net 200,082 400,535 Investments, net 1,579 13,064 Other long-term assets 4,922 6,123 Total assets $ 303,274 $ 527,170 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,808 $ 16,193 Accrued rebates, returns and discounts 63,114 58,943 Accrued liabilities 31,571 18,948 Current portion of long-term debt 11,942 80,000 Contingent consideration, current portion 6,776 — Interest payable 1,793 8,375 Other current liabilities 2,682 2,094 Total current liabilities 132,686 184,553 Long-term debt 72,160 271,258 Contingent consideration 31,776 168 Other long-term liabilities 11,138 13,233 Total liabilities 247,760 469,212 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 113,568,597 and 80,888,134 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 13 8 Additional paid-in capital 483,446 457,751 Accumulated deficit (427,945 ) (399,801 ) Total shareholders’ equity 55,514 57,958 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 303,274 $ 527,170

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP EBITDA and ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, Financial Statement Classification 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss (GAAP) $ (24,353 ) $ (192,626 ) $ (28,144 ) $ (217,201 ) Interest expense 2,598 13,121 15,926 58,389 Interest expense Income tax benefit (10,995 ) (4,919 ) (17,369 ) (5,283 ) Income tax benefit Depreciation expense 417 278 1,648 1,172 Selling, general and administrative expenses Amortization of intangible assets 6,546 25,443 24,783 101,774 Amortization of intangible assets EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ (25,787 ) $ (158,703 ) $ (3,156 ) $ (61,149 ) Adjustments: NUCYNTA, Lazanda and Gralise revenue reserves (1) 301 421 (1,408 ) (731 ) Product sales, net Commercialization agreement revenues (2) — (4,071 ) 1,846 3,596 Commercialization agreement, net Inventory Step-up (3) 1,151 — 4,091 — Cost of sales (excluding amortization of intangible assets) Transaction-related costs (4) 524 — 18,555 — Selling, general and administrative expenses Expenses for opioid-related litigation, investigations and regulations (5) 1,182 2,112 6,132 9,136 Selling, general and administrative expenses Loss on disposal of equipment — — — 10,076 Selling, general and administrative expenses Gralise divestiture-related cost — 2,227 — 2,227 Selling, general and administrative expenses Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (13) (356 ) (841 ) 1,500 (983 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses Loss (Gain) on debt extinguishment, net (6) — — 56,113 (25,968 ) Multiple Stock-based compensation (7) 3,886 2,256 9,925 10,596 Multiple Other (8) — (327 ) 1,854 (1,242 ) Multiple Loss on sale of NUCYNTA (9) — — 14,749 — Loss on sale of NUCYNTA Loss on goodwill and intangible assets impairment (10) 17,432 189,790 17,432 189,790 Loss on impairment of goodwill and intangible assets Restructuring and related costs (11) 11,019 3,891 17,806 3,891 Restructuring charges Gain on sale of Gralise (12) — — (126,655 ) — Gain on sale of Gralise Change in fair value of Collegium warrants — (5,745 ) 3,629 (845 ) Other (expense) income, net Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 9,352 $ 31,010 $ 22,413 $ 138,394

Refer to the next page for table footnotes

(1) Removal of the impact of revenue adjustment estimates related to products that the Company is no longer commercializing.



(2) Adjustments relate to non-cash expense related to Collegium agreement for third-party royalties, which have no net impact for the full year period, as well as the amortization of the Collegium contract asset.

(3) Fair value of inventories acquired with the Zyla Merger included an inventory step-up in the value of product inventories acquired. The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 cost of sales included $1.2 million and $4.1 million of amortization of inventory step-up related to Zyla acquired inventories sold.

(4) Represents one-time transaction-related costs primarily related to legal and consulting fees for the disposition of Gralise and NUCYNTA, and the merger with Zyla, including CEO transition related expense.

(5) Legal costs/expenses related to opioid-related litigation, investigations and regulations pertaining to the Company’s historical commercialization of opioid products.

(6) Loss on debt extinguishment for the year ended December 31, 2020 is a result of the settlement of all but $0.3 million in aggregate principal outstanding of the Company’s 2021 and 2024 Notes and settlement of all the remaining outstanding principal of the Company’s Senior Notes. Gain on debt extinguishment for the year ended December 31, 2019 is in connection with the August 2019 debt refinancing of the convertible notes. During 2019, the Company recognized a net gain of $26.0 million, comprised of a $26.4 million gain on debt extinguishment offset by approximately $0.4 million of nonrecurring related expenses

(7) Stock based compensation for the three months ended December 31, 2019 included $2.1 million in Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), $0.2 million in research and development expense (R&D). Stock based compensation for the three months ended December 31, 2020 included $3.8 million in SG&A. Stock based compensation for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, included: $0.1 million and $0.1 million, respectively, in cost of sales (excluding amortization of intangible assets); $0.3 million and $0.7 million, respectively, in R&D expense; and, $9.6 million and $9.8 million, respectively, in SG&A expenses.

(8) Other for the year ended December 31, 2020 primarily represents a credit loss reserve recognized in the first quarter of 2020 related the Company’s $3.0 million investment in a company engaged in medical research. This investment was structured as a long-term loan receivable with a convertible feature and was valued at amortized cost. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, Other represents adjustments for certain income and expenses related to non-recurring items not reflective of ongoing operations.

(9) Represents the loss recognized on the sale of the remaining rights, title and interest in and to the NUCYNTA franchise of products to Collegium in the first quarter of 2020.

(10) At December 31, 2020, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $17.4 million on its goodwill. At December 31, 2019, the Company recognized a non-cash impairment charge of $189.8 million on its NUCYNTA intangible.

(11) Restructuring and related costs represents non-recurring costs associated with the Company’s announced restructuring plans.

(12) Represents the gain recognized on the sale of Gralise to Alvogen in the first quarter of 2020.

(13) Pursuant to the Zyla Merger, the Company assumed a contingent consideration obligation which is measured at fair value. The fair value of the contingent consideration is remeasured each reporting period, with changes in the fair value resulting from a change in the underlying inputs are recognized in operating expenses until the contingent consideration arrangement is settled.

PRO FORMA NET PRODUCT SALES (NON-GAAP)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Supplemental unaudited proforma information is based upon accounting estimates and judgments that the Company believes are reasonable. This supplemental unaudited pro forma financial information has been prepared for comparative purposes only, and is not necessarily indicative of what actual results would have occurred, or of results that may occur in the future. The following pro forma net product sales is presented to illustrate the effects of the Zyla Merger as if the transaction had occurred on January 1, 2019. The unaudited proforma financial results for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 reflect adjustments directly attributed to the Zyla business combination as well as the Company’s divestiture of NUCYNTA and Gralise.

The unaudited pro forma net product sales for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 are as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP product sales, net $ 29,815 $ 28,917 $ 93,498 $ 108,806 Add: Zyla product sales prior to Merger (1) — 19,306 27,102 81,302 Less: Product sales for divested products (2) 301 (17,094 ) (1,408 ) (64,431 ) Pro forma product sales, net (Non-GAAP) $ 30,116 $ 31,129 $ 119,192 $ 125,677

(1) Zyla product sales prior to the Merger on May 20, 2020 for the respective periods.

(2) Product sales of Gralise, NUCYNTA, Lazanda, and TIVORBEX which the Company no longer commercializes.