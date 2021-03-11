Urban Edge Properties Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 11.03.2021, 22:15 | 14 | 0 | 0 11.03.2021, 22:15 | Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2021 earnings on Monday, May 3, 2021, after the market close. ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 77 properties totaling 16.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005680/en/ Diesen Artikel teilen Wertpapier

