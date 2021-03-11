Datto Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

“2020 was a milestone year for Datto. We completed our first year as a public company, delivering full year subscription revenue growth of 18%, expanding cash flow margins and deepening our strong, global MSP partner relationships,” said Tim Weller, Datto’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong fourth quarter and full year performance is a testament to the power of Datto’s MSP-centric platform and the durability of our recurring revenue subscription model, even during these challenging times. Our sequential quarterly ARR growth of $20 million is continued evidence of the reacceleration of our business and the tailwinds from the digital transformation of small and medium businesses. Looking ahead to 2021 in this increasingly hybrid cloud environment, we remain focused on providing MSPs and their SMB clients with best-in-class security, continuity, and remote monitoring and management solutions for complete cyber resilience. Cloud and security have been at the core of Datto’s mission to protect digital assets since inception. Our recent acquisition of BitDam further advances the value we provide to our network of more than 17,000 MSP partners and we are well positioned take advantage of the large opportunities in front of us.”

Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”) (NYSE: MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), today announced its financial results for the fourth-quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

(In Millions) Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Y/Y Change FY 2020 FY 2019 Y/Y Change Subscription Revenue $129.0 $111.1 16% $485.3 $412.2 18% Total Revenue $139.0 $126.1 10% $518.8 $458.8 13% ARR(1) $542.8 $474.8 14% $542.8 $474.8 14% Gross Margin 69% 64% +498bps 71% 66% +534bps Net Income (Loss) $(7.2) $(8.2) 13% $22.5 $(31.2) NM Adjusted EBITDA(2) $40.8 $17.1 139% $150.5 $84.6 78% Net cash provided by operating activities $34.6 $4.6 NM $108.7 $11.2 NM Free Cash Flow(2) $22.7 $(5.8) NM $68.2 $(27.0) NM

1 Annual run-rate revenue (ARR) is the annualized value of all subscription agreements as of the end of a period. We calculate ARR by multiplying the monthly run-rate revenue for the last month of a period by 12. 2 A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Recent Highlights

Acquired BitDam, an Israel-based cyber security company that protects small and medium businesses (SMBs) against ransomware, malware, and phishing threats. BitDam’s best-in-class technology and team significantly enhance Datto’s cyber resilience solutions for SMBs.

Released RMM Ransomware Detection to monitor, prevent and remediate ransomware attacks, giving MSPs an extra layer of security.

Joined the Institute for Security and Technology’s Multi-Sector Ransomware Task Force in the fight against cyber crime.

Hosted Datto’s third virtual MSP Technology Day dedicated to highlighting operational efficiency and cyber security themes for MSPs.

Published the 5th annual State of the Channel Ransomware Report surveying more than 1,000 MSPs, which found that cyber security is MSPs’ number one concern and phishing is the leading attack vector.

Ended the quarter with more than 17,000 MSP partners, an increase of 400 year-over-year.

First Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Outlook

Datto is providing the following guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2021:

Q1 2021 Outlook FY 2021 Outlook Revenue $142 - $144 million $582 - $590 million Adjusted EBITDA $45 - $46 million $130 - $135 million

Datto Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, March 11, 2020

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Conference ID: 6343809

Live Call: 1-833-312-1358 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-236-712-2458 (International)

Replay: 1-800-585-8367 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-416-621-4642 (International)

(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on March 18, 2021)

Webcast: https://investors.datto.com

About Datto

As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses can achieve with the right technology. Datto offers Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions and has created a unique ecosystem of MSP partners. These partners provide Datto solutions to over one million businesses across the globe. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won awards for its rapid growth, product excellence, superior technical support, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Australia, China, and Singapore. Learn more at datto.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Datto’s current expectations and projections with respect to, among other things, its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, and business. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘can have,’’ ‘‘likely’’ and the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning. Further information on potential factors that could affect our results is included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements.

There is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect expectations only as of this date. Datto undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures of Non-GAAP Subscription Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Device Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Professional Services and Other Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Depreciation and Amortization in Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expense, Non-GAAP Research and Development expense, Non-GAAP General and Administrative expense, Non-GAAP Depreciation and Amortization in Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Income from Operations, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow are useful in evaluating our operating performance. Certain of these measures exclude interest and other (income) expense, net, loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, restructuring expense and transaction-related and other expense. In addition, for Non-GAAP Net Income we utilize a non-GAAP tax rate of 25%, which we believe reflects our normalized effective tax rate. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Reconciliation tables of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Datto is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure because certain items are out of Datto’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted, as the items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the guidance period. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA is not available without unreasonable effort.

For more information about Datto, including supplemental financial information, please visit the investor relations website at investors.datto.com.

DATTO HOLDING CORP. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Subscription $ 128,978 $ 111,060 $ 485,326 $ 412,167 Device 9,104 14,470 30,202 44,052 Professional services and other 910 596 3,257 2,533 Total revenue 138,992 126,126 518,785 458,752 Cost of revenue: Subscription 23,677 21,594 84,463 82,066 Device 11,143 17,342 37,607 53,933 Professional services and other 1,845 1,689 6,244 5,563 Depreciation and amortization 6,144 4,489 21,890 15,745 Total cost of revenue 42,809 45,114 150,204 157,307 Gross profit 96,183 81,012 368,581 301,445 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 31,962 31,269 115,790 110,441 Research and development 30,932 16,535 78,932 60,459 General and administrative 26,279 23,348 85,668 73,903 Depreciation and amortization 6,623 6,911 27,223 27,417 Total operating expenses 95,796 78,063 307,613 272,220 Income from operations 387 2,949 60,968 29,225 Other expense: Interest expense 1,758 9,306 25,348 43,437 Loss on extinguishment of debt 8,488 — 8,488 19,231 Other (income) expense, net (2,026 ) 254 (3,428 ) 256 Total other expense 8,220 9,560 30,408 62,924 Income (loss) before income taxes (7,833 ) (6,611 ) 30,560 (33,699 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes 665 (1,619 ) (8,062 ) 2,511 Net income (loss) $ (7,168 ) $ (8,230 ) $ 22,498 $ (31,188 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.23 ) Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.23 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 154,968,918 135,262,441 140,404,763 135,212,597 Diluted 154,968,918 135,262,441 142,514,848 135,212,597

DATTO HOLDING CORP. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 168,877 $ 27,597 Restricted cash 1,536 1,469 Accounts receivable, net 13,946 20,841 Inventory 13,811 12,415 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,316 20,385 Total current assets 226,486 82,707 Property and equipment, net 91,876 80,746 Goodwill 1,120,954 1,118,856 Intangible assets, net 287,395 306,685 Other assets 66,560 53,298 Total assets $ 1,793,271 $ 1,642,292 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 7,574 $ 16,049 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 39,461 33,909 Long-term debt, current portion — 5,500 Deferred revenue 23,763 24,254 Total current liabilities 70,798 79,712 Long-term debt — 546,499 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 3,322 3,798 Deferred income taxes 18,947 10,120 Other long-term liabilities 11,736 9,860 Total liabilities 104,803 649,989 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 136 136 Additional paid-in capital 1,755,412 1,083,082 Treasury stock (3,621 ) (3,621 ) Accumulated deficit (65,226 ) (87,724 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,767 430 Total stockholders’ equity 1,688,468 992,303 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,793,271 $ 1,642,292

DATTO HOLDING CORP. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Years Ended December 31 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 22,498 $ (31,188 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 26,434 20,562 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 22,679 22,600 Loss on extinguishment of debt 8,488 19,231 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,428 1,879 Reserve for inventory obsolescence 1,517 3,168 Stock-based compensation 33,460 12,215 Provision for bad debt 6,217 6,634 Deferred income taxes 7,770 (6,071 ) Unrealized foreign exchange (1,204 ) (18 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 769 (10,837 ) Inventory (2,826 ) (3,538 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (7,498 ) (6,073 ) Other assets (12,952 ) (24,172 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 3,073 14,786 Deferred revenue (1,155 ) (7,943 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 108,698 11,235 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (40,466 ) (38,226 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (4,371 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (44,837 ) (38,226 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from debt 32,100 562,250 Repayments of debt (594,727 ) (523,523 ) Debt issuance costs (1,178 ) (8,775 ) Prepayment penalty on debt — (10,400 ) Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting costs 641,643 — Capitalized transaction costs (5,256 ) — Proceeds from stock option exercises 3,150 291 Repurchase of common stock and settlement of stock-based payment awards (53 ) (1,338 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 75,679 18,505 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,807 294 Net increase (decrease) in cash 141,347 (8,192 ) Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year 29,066 37,258 Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 170,413 $ 29,066 Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash: Cash $ 168,877 $ 27,597 Restricted cash $ 1,536 $ 1,469 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for income taxes $ 890 $ 2,333 Cash paid for interest $ 24,037 $ 43,624 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 17 $ 3,051 Deferred initial public offering costs in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 684 $ 1,885

DATTO HOLDING CORP. Non-GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Subscription $ 128,978 $ 111,060 $ 485,326 $ 412,167 Device 9,104 14,470 30,202 44,052 Professional services and other 910 596 3,257 2,533 Total revenue 138,992 126,126 518,785 458,752 Cost of revenue: Subscription 19,703 21,573 79,909 81,968 Device 10,940 17,342 37,404 53,933 Professional services and other 1,427 1,689 5,687 5,563 Depreciation and amortization 4,646 3,314 16,867 11,045 Total cost of revenue 36,716 43,918 139,867 152,509 Gross profit 102,276 82,208 378,918 306,243 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 27,151 30,582 107,255 107,495 Research and development 18,457 16,076 64,393 56,949 General and administrative 20,478 21,754 73,649 68,242 Depreciation and amortization 2,173 2,509 9,567 9,517 Total operating expenses 68,259 70,921 254,864 242,203 Income from operations 34,017 11,287 124,054 64,040 Other expense: Interest expense 1,758 9,306 25,348 43,437 Other (income) expense, net (2,026 ) 254 (3,428 ) 256 Total other expense (268 ) 9,560 21,920 43,693 Income (loss) before income taxes 34,285 1,727 102,134 20,347 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (8,571 ) (432 ) (25,534 ) (5,088 ) Net income (loss) $ 25,714 $ 1,295 $ 76,600 $ 15,259 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.01 $ 0.55 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.01 $ 0.54 $ 0.11 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 154,968,918 135,262,441 140,404,763 135,212,597 Diluted 158,856,958 135,710,319 142,514,848 135,647,284

DATTO HOLDING CORP. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Other Key Metrics (in thousands, except percentages and share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-GAAP Subscription Cost of Revenue GAAP subscription cost of revenue $ 23,677 $ 21,594 $ 84,463 $ 82,066 Stock-based compensation expense (3,974 ) (21 ) (4,092 ) (98 ) Restructuring expense — — (462 ) — Non-GAAP subscription cost of revenue $ 19,703 $ 21,573 $ 79,909 $ 81,968 Non-GAAP Device Cost of Revenue GAAP device cost of revenue $ 11,143 $ 17,342 $ 37,607 $ 53,933 Stock-based compensation expense (203 ) — (203 ) — Non-GAAP device gross cost of revenue $ 10,940 $ 17,342 $ 37,404 $ 53,933 Non-GAAP Professional Services and Other Cost of Revenue GAAP professional services and other cost of revenue $ 1,845 $ 1,689 $ 6,244 $ 5,563 Stock-based compensation expense (418 ) — (418 ) — Restructuring expense — — (139 ) — Non-GAAP professional services and other cost of revenue $ 1,427 $ 1,689 $ 5,687 $ 5,563 Non-GAAP Depreciation and Amortization in Cost of Revenue GAAP depreciation and amortization in cost of revenue $ 6,144 $ 4,489 $ 21,890 $ 15,745 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1,498 ) (1,175 ) (5,023 ) (4,700 ) Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization in cost of revenue $ 4,646 $ 3,314 $ 16,867 $ 11,045 Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue GAAP cost of revenue $ 42,809 $ 45,114 $ 150,204 $ 157,307 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1,498 ) (1,175 ) (5,023 ) (4,700 ) Stock-based compensation expense (4,595 ) (21 ) (4,713 ) (98 ) Restructuring expense — — (601 ) — Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 36,716 $ 43,918 $ 139,867 $ 152,509 Non-GAAP Gross Profit GAAP gross profit $ 96,183 $ 81,012 $ 368,581 $ 301,445 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,498 1,175 5,023 4,700 Stock-based compensation expense 4,595 21 4,713 98 Restructuring expense — — 601 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 102,276 $ 82,208 $ 378,918 $ 306,243 Non-GAAP gross margin 73.6 % 65.2 % 73.0 % 66.8 %

DATTO HOLDING CORP. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Other Key Metrics (in thousands, except percentages and share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 31,962 $ 31,269 $ 115,790 $ 110,441 Stock-based compensation expense (4,811 ) (687 ) (6,614 ) (2,946 ) Restructuring expense — — (1,921 ) — Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 27,151 $ 30,582 $ 107,255 $ 107,495 Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a % of revenue 19.5 % 24.2 % 20.7 % 23.4 % Non-GAAP Research and Development GAAP research and development expense $ 30,932 $ 16,535 $ 78,932 $ 60,459 Stock-based compensation expense (12,475 ) (459 ) (13,590 ) (3,510 ) Restructuring expense — — (949 ) — Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 18,457 $ 16,076 $ 64,393 $ 56,949 Non-GAAP research and development as a % of revenue 13.3 % 12.7 % 12.4 % 12.4 % Non-GAAP General and Administrative GAAP general and administrative expense $ 26,279 $ 23,348 $ 85,668 $ 73,903 Stock-based compensation expense (5,018 ) (1,594 ) (8,543 ) (5,661 ) Restructuring expense — — (364 ) — Transaction related and other expense (783 ) — (3,112 ) — Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 20,478 $ 21,754 $ 73,649 $ 68,242 Non-GAAP general and administrative as a % of revenue 14.7 % 17.2 % 14.2 % 14.9 % Non-GAAP Depreciation and Amortization in Operating Expenses GAAP depreciation and amortization in operating expenses $ 6,623 $ 6,911 $ 27,223 $ 27,417 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (4,450 ) (4,402 ) (17,656 ) (17,900 ) Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization in operating expense $ 2,173 $ 2,509 $ 9,567 $ 9,517 Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization in operating expense as a % of revenue 1.6 % 2.0 % 1.8 % 2.1 % Non-GAAP Operating Expenses GAAP operating expenses $ 95,796 $ 78,063 $ 307,613 $ 272,220 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (4,450 ) (4,402 ) (17,656 ) (17,900 ) Stock-based compensation expense (22,304 ) (2,740 ) (28,747 ) (12,117 ) Restructuring expense — — (3,234 ) — Transaction related and other expense (783 ) — (3,112 ) — Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 68,259 $ 70,921 $ 254,864 $ 242,203 Non-GAAP operating expenses as a % of revenue 49.1 % 56.2 % 49.1 % 52.8 % Non-GAAP Income From Operations GAAP income from operations $ 387 $ 2,949 $ 60,968 $ 29,225 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,948 5,577 22,679 22,600 Stock-based compensation expense 26,899 2,761 33,460 12,215 Restructuring expense — — 3,835 — Transaction related and other expense 783 — 3,112 — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 34,017 $ 11,287 $ 124,054 $ 64,040 Non-GAAP operating margin 24.5 % 8.9 % 23.9 % 14.0 %

DATTO HOLDING CORP. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Other Key Metrics (in thousands, except percentages and share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-GAAP Net Income and Net Income Per Share GAAP net income (loss) $ (7,168 ) $ (8,230 ) $ 22,498 $ (31,188 ) GAAP (provision for) benefit from income taxes 665 (1,619 ) (8,062 ) 2,511 GAAP income (loss) before income taxes (7,833 ) (6,611 ) 30,560 (33,699 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 8,488 — 8,488 19,231 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,948 5,577 22,679 22,600 Stock-based compensation expense 26,899 2,761 33,460 12,215 Restructuring expense — — 3,835 — Transaction related and other expense 783 — 3,112 — Non-GAAP (provision for) benefit from income taxes (8,571 ) (432 ) (25,534 ) (5,088 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 25,714 $ 1,295 $ 76,600 $ 15,259 Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.01 $ 0.55 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.01 $ 0.54 $ 0.11 Weighted-Average Shares used in computing Non-GAAP Net Income per Share: GAAP and Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share, basic 154,968,918 135,262,441 140,404,763 135,212,597 GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share, diluted 154,968,918 135,262,441 142,514,848 135,212,597 Adjustment to fully diluted shares 3,888,040 447,878 — 434,687 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share, diluted 158,856,958 135,710,319 142,514,848 135,647,284 Adjusted EBITDA GAAP net income (loss) $ (7,168 ) $ (8,230 ) $ 22,498 $ (31,188 ) Interest and other expense, net (268 ) 9,560 21,920 43,693 Loss on extinguishment of debt 8,488 — 8,488 19,231 Depreciation and amortization 12,767 11,400 49,113 43,162 Provision for (benefit from) income tax (665 ) 1,619 8,062 (2,511 ) Stock-based compensation expense 26,899 2,761 33,460 12,215 Restructuring expense — — 3,835 — Transaction related and other expense 783 — 3,112 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,836 $ 17,110 $ 150,488 $ 84,602 Adjusted EBITDA margin 29.4 % 13.6 % 29.0 % 18.4 % Free Cash Flow GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 34,643 $ 4,612 $ 108,698 $ 11,235 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (11,947 ) (10,449 ) (40,466 ) (38,226 ) Free cash flow $ 22,696 $ (5,837 ) $ 68,232 $ (26,991 )

