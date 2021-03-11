Datto Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”) (NYSE: MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), today announced its financial results for the fourth-quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
“2020 was a milestone year for Datto. We completed our first year as a public company, delivering full year subscription revenue growth of 18%, expanding cash flow margins and deepening our strong, global MSP partner relationships,” said Tim Weller, Datto’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong fourth quarter and full year performance is a testament to the power of Datto’s MSP-centric platform and the durability of our recurring revenue subscription model, even during these challenging times. Our sequential quarterly ARR growth of $20 million is continued evidence of the reacceleration of our business and the tailwinds from the digital transformation of small and medium businesses. Looking ahead to 2021 in this increasingly hybrid cloud environment, we remain focused on providing MSPs and their SMB clients with best-in-class security, continuity, and remote monitoring and management solutions for complete cyber resilience. Cloud and security have been at the core of Datto’s mission to protect digital assets since inception. Our recent acquisition of BitDam further advances the value we provide to our network of more than 17,000 MSP partners and we are well positioned take advantage of the large opportunities in front of us.”
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
|
(In Millions)
|
|
Q4 2020
|
|
Q4 2019
|
|
Y/Y Change
|
|
FY 2020
|
|
FY 2019
|
|
Y/Y Change
|
Subscription Revenue
|
|
$129.0
|
|
$111.1
|
|
16%
|
|
$485.3
|
|
$412.2
|
|
18%
|
Total Revenue
|
|
$139.0
|
|
$126.1
|
|
10%
|
|
$518.8
|
|
$458.8
|
|
13%
|
ARR(1)
|
|
$542.8
|
|
$474.8
|
|
14%
|
|
$542.8
|
|
$474.8
|
|
14%
|
Gross Margin
|
|
69%
|
|
64%
|
|
+498bps
|
|
71%
|
|
66%
|
|
+534bps
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
|
$(7.2)
|
|
$(8.2)
|
|
13%
|
|
$22.5
|
|
$(31.2)
|
|
NM
|
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
|
|
$40.8
|
|
$17.1
|
|
139%
|
|
$150.5
|
|
$84.6
|
|
78%
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$34.6
|
|
$4.6
|
|
NM
|
|
$108.7
|
|
$11.2
|
|
NM
|
Free Cash Flow(2)
|
|
$22.7
|
|
$(5.8)
|
|
NM
|
|
$68.2
|
|
$(27.0)
|
|
NM
|
1
|
Annual run-rate revenue (ARR) is the annualized value of all subscription agreements as of the end of a period. We calculate ARR by multiplying the monthly run-rate revenue for the last month of a period by 12.
|
2
|
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
Recent Highlights
- Acquired BitDam, an Israel-based cyber security company that protects small and medium businesses (SMBs) against ransomware, malware, and phishing threats. BitDam’s best-in-class technology and team significantly enhance Datto’s cyber resilience solutions for SMBs.
- Released RMM Ransomware Detection to monitor, prevent and remediate ransomware attacks, giving MSPs an extra layer of security.
- Joined the Institute for Security and Technology’s Multi-Sector Ransomware Task Force in the fight against cyber crime.
- Hosted Datto’s third virtual MSP Technology Day dedicated to highlighting operational efficiency and cyber security themes for MSPs.
- Published the 5th annual State of the Channel Ransomware Report surveying more than 1,000 MSPs, which found that cyber security is MSPs’ number one concern and phishing is the leading attack vector.
- Ended the quarter with more than 17,000 MSP partners, an increase of 400 year-over-year.
First Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Outlook
Datto is providing the following guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2021:
|
|
|
Q1 2021 Outlook
|
|
FY 2021 Outlook
|
Revenue
|
|
$142 - $144 million
|
|
$582 - $590 million
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$45 - $46 million
|
|
$130 - $135 million
Datto Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Thursday, March 11, 2020
Time: 5:00 pm ET
Conference ID: 6343809
Live Call: 1-833-312-1358 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-236-712-2458 (International)
Replay: 1-800-585-8367 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-416-621-4642 (International)
(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on March 18, 2021)
Webcast: https://investors.datto.com
About Datto
As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses can achieve with the right technology. Datto offers Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions and has created a unique ecosystem of MSP partners. These partners provide Datto solutions to over one million businesses across the globe. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won awards for its rapid growth, product excellence, superior technical support, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Australia, China, and Singapore. Learn more at datto.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Datto’s current expectations and projections with respect to, among other things, its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, and business. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘can have,’’ ‘‘likely’’ and the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning. Further information on potential factors that could affect our results is included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K.
Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements.
There is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect expectations only as of this date. Datto undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures of Non-GAAP Subscription Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Device Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Professional Services and Other Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Depreciation and Amortization in Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expense, Non-GAAP Research and Development expense, Non-GAAP General and Administrative expense, Non-GAAP Depreciation and Amortization in Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Income from Operations, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow are useful in evaluating our operating performance. Certain of these measures exclude interest and other (income) expense, net, loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, restructuring expense and transaction-related and other expense. In addition, for Non-GAAP Net Income we utilize a non-GAAP tax rate of 25%, which we believe reflects our normalized effective tax rate. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
Reconciliation tables of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this press release.
Datto is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure because certain items are out of Datto’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted, as the items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the guidance period. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA is not available without unreasonable effort.
For more information about Datto, including supplemental financial information, please visit the investor relations website at investors.datto.com.
|
DATTO HOLDING CORP.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription
|
$
|
128,978
|
|
|
|
$
|
111,060
|
|
|
|
$
|
485,326
|
|
|
|
$
|
412,167
|
|
|
Device
|
9,104
|
|
|
|
14,470
|
|
|
|
30,202
|
|
|
|
44,052
|
|
|
Professional services and other
|
910
|
|
|
|
596
|
|
|
|
3,257
|
|
|
|
2,533
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
138,992
|
|
|
|
126,126
|
|
|
|
518,785
|
|
|
|
458,752
|
|
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription
|
23,677
|
|
|
|
21,594
|
|
|
|
84,463
|
|
|
|
82,066
|
|
|
Device
|
11,143
|
|
|
|
17,342
|
|
|
|
37,607
|
|
|
|
53,933
|
|
|
Professional services and other
|
1,845
|
|
|
|
1,689
|
|
|
|
6,244
|
|
|
|
5,563
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
6,144
|
|
|
|
4,489
|
|
|
|
21,890
|
|
|
|
15,745
|
|
|
Total cost of revenue
|
42,809
|
|
|
|
45,114
|
|
|
|
150,204
|
|
|
|
157,307
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
96,183
|
|
|
|
81,012
|
|
|
|
368,581
|
|
|
|
301,445
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
31,962
|
|
|
|
31,269
|
|
|
|
115,790
|
|
|
|
110,441
|
|
|
Research and development
|
30,932
|
|
|
|
16,535
|
|
|
|
78,932
|
|
|
|
60,459
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
26,279
|
|
|
|
23,348
|
|
|
|
85,668
|
|
|
|
73,903
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
6,623
|
|
|
|
6,911
|
|
|
|
27,223
|
|
|
|
27,417
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
95,796
|
|
|
|
78,063
|
|
|
|
307,613
|
|
|
|
272,220
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
387
|
|
|
|
2,949
|
|
|
|
60,968
|
|
|
|
29,225
|
|
|
Other expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
1,758
|
|
|
|
9,306
|
|
|
|
25,348
|
|
|
|
43,437
|
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
8,488
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
8,488
|
|
|
|
19,231
|
|
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
(2,026
|
)
|
|
|
254
|
|
|
|
(3,428
|
)
|
|
|
256
|
|
|
Total other expense
|
8,220
|
|
|
|
9,560
|
|
|
|
30,408
|
|
|
|
62,924
|
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
(7,833
|
)
|
|
|
(6,611
|
)
|
|
|
30,560
|
|
|
|
(33,699
|
)
|
|
(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
|
665
|
|
|
|
(1,619
|
)
|
|
|
(8,062
|
)
|
|
|
2,511
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(7,168
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(8,230
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
22,498
|
|
|
|
$
|
(31,188
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.23
|
)
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.23
|
)
|
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
154,968,918
|
|
|
|
135,262,441
|
|
|
|
140,404,763
|
|
|
|
135,212,597
|
|
|
Diluted
|
154,968,918
|
|
|
|
135,262,441
|
|
|
|
142,514,848
|
|
|
|
135,212,597
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DATTO HOLDING CORP.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
$
|
168,877
|
|
|
|
$
|
27,597
|
|
|
Restricted cash
|
1,536
|
|
|
|
1,469
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
13,946
|
|
|
|
20,841
|
|
|
Inventory
|
13,811
|
|
|
|
12,415
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
28,316
|
|
|
|
20,385
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
226,486
|
|
|
|
82,707
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
91,876
|
|
|
|
80,746
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
1,120,954
|
|
|
|
1,118,856
|
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
287,395
|
|
|
|
306,685
|
|
|
Other assets
|
66,560
|
|
|
|
53,298
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,793,271
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,642,292
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
7,574
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,049
|
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
39,461
|
|
|
|
33,909
|
|
|
Long-term debt, current portion
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,500
|
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
23,763
|
|
|
|
24,254
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
70,798
|
|
|
|
79,712
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
—
|
|
|
|
546,499
|
|
|
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
|
3,322
|
|
|
|
3,798
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
18,947
|
|
|
|
10,120
|
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
11,736
|
|
|
|
9,860
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
104,803
|
|
|
|
649,989
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
136
|
|
|
|
136
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,755,412
|
|
|
|
1,083,082
|
|
|
Treasury stock
|
(3,621
|
)
|
|
|
(3,621
|
)
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(65,226
|
)
|
|
|
(87,724
|
)
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
1,767
|
|
|
|
430
|
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
1,688,468
|
|
|
|
992,303
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
1,793,271
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,642,292
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DATTO HOLDING CORP.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
Years Ended December 31
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
22,498
|
|
|
|
$
|
(31,188
|
)
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
26,434
|
|
|
|
20,562
|
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
22,679
|
|
|
|
22,600
|
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
8,488
|
|
|
|
19,231
|
|
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
1,428
|
|
|
|
1,879
|
|
|
Reserve for inventory obsolescence
|
1,517
|
|
|
|
3,168
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
33,460
|
|
|
|
12,215
|
|
|
Provision for bad debt
|
6,217
|
|
|
|
6,634
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
7,770
|
|
|
|
(6,071
|
)
|
|
Unrealized foreign exchange
|
(1,204
|
)
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
769
|
|
|
|
(10,837
|
)
|
|
Inventory
|
(2,826
|
)
|
|
|
(3,538
|
)
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
(7,498
|
)
|
|
|
(6,073
|
)
|
|
Other assets
|
(12,952
|
)
|
|
|
(24,172
|
)
|
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other
|
3,073
|
|
|
|
14,786
|
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
(1,155
|
)
|
|
|
(7,943
|
)
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
108,698
|
|
|
|
11,235
|
|
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(40,466
|
)
|
|
|
(38,226
|
)
|
|
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|
(4,371
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(44,837
|
)
|
|
|
(38,226
|
)
|
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from debt
|
32,100
|
|
|
|
562,250
|
|
|
Repayments of debt
|
(594,727
|
)
|
|
|
(523,523
|
)
|
|
Debt issuance costs
|
(1,178
|
)
|
|
|
(8,775
|
)
|
|
Prepayment penalty on debt
|
—
|
|
|
|
(10,400
|
)
|
|
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting costs
|
641,643
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Capitalized transaction costs
|
(5,256
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Proceeds from stock option exercises
|
3,150
|
|
|
|
291
|
|
|
Repurchase of common stock and settlement of stock-based payment awards
|
(53
|
)
|
|
|
(1,338
|
)
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
75,679
|
|
|
|
18,505
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
1,807
|
|
|
|
294
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash
|
141,347
|
|
|
|
(8,192
|
)
|
|
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year
|
29,066
|
|
|
|
37,258
|
|
|
Cash and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
170,413
|
|
|
|
$
|
29,066
|
|
|
Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash:
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
$
|
168,877
|
|
|
|
$
|
27,597
|
|
|
Restricted cash
|
$
|
1,536
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,469
|
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
$
|
890
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,333
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
$
|
24,037
|
|
|
|
$
|
43,624
|
|
|
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable
|
$
|
17
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,051
|
|
|
Deferred initial public offering costs in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
684
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,885
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DATTO HOLDING CORP.
Non-GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription
|
$
|
128,978
|
|
|
|
$
|
111,060
|
|
|
|
$
|
485,326
|
|
|
|
$
|
412,167
|
|
|
Device
|
9,104
|
|
|
|
14,470
|
|
|
|
30,202
|
|
|
|
44,052
|
|
|
Professional services and other
|
910
|
|
|
|
596
|
|
|
|
3,257
|
|
|
|
2,533
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
138,992
|
|
|
|
126,126
|
|
|
|
518,785
|
|
|
|
458,752
|
|
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription
|
19,703
|
|
|
|
21,573
|
|
|
|
79,909
|
|
|
|
81,968
|
|
|
Device
|
10,940
|
|
|
|
17,342
|
|
|
|
37,404
|
|
|
|
53,933
|
|
|
Professional services and other
|
1,427
|
|
|
|
1,689
|
|
|
|
5,687
|
|
|
|
5,563
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,646
|
|
|
|
3,314
|
|
|
|
16,867
|
|
|
|
11,045
|
|
|
Total cost of revenue
|
36,716
|
|
|
|
43,918
|
|
|
|
139,867
|
|
|
|
152,509
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
102,276
|
|
|
|
82,208
|
|
|
|
378,918
|
|
|
|
306,243
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
27,151
|
|
|
|
30,582
|
|
|
|
107,255
|
|
|
|
107,495
|
|
|
Research and development
|
18,457
|
|
|
|
16,076
|
|
|
|
64,393
|
|
|
|
56,949
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
20,478
|
|
|
|
21,754
|
|
|
|
73,649
|
|
|
|
68,242
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,173
|
|
|
|
2,509
|
|
|
|
9,567
|
|
|
|
9,517
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
68,259
|
|
|
|
70,921
|
|
|
|
254,864
|
|
|
|
242,203
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
34,017
|
|
|
|
11,287
|
|
|
|
124,054
|
|
|
|
64,040
|
|
|
Other expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
1,758
|
|
|
|
9,306
|
|
|
|
25,348
|
|
|
|
43,437
|
|
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
(2,026
|
)
|
|
|
254
|
|
|
|
(3,428
|
)
|
|
|
256
|
|
|
Total other expense
|
(268
|
)
|
|
|
9,560
|
|
|
|
21,920
|
|
|
|
43,693
|
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
34,285
|
|
|
|
1,727
|
|
|
|
102,134
|
|
|
|
20,347
|
|
|
(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
|
(8,571
|
)
|
|
|
(432
|
)
|
|
|
(25,534
|
)
|
|
|
(5,088
|
)
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
25,714
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,295
|
|
|
|
$
|
76,600
|
|
|
|
$
|
15,259
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
154,968,918
|
|
|
|
135,262,441
|
|
|
|
140,404,763
|
|
|
|
135,212,597
|
|
|
Diluted
|
158,856,958
|
|
|
|
135,710,319
|
|
|
|
142,514,848
|
|
|
|
135,647,284
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DATTO HOLDING CORP.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Other Key Metrics
(in thousands, except percentages and share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Non-GAAP Subscription Cost of Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP subscription cost of revenue
|
$
|
|
23,677
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
21,594
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
84,463
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
82,066
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
(3,974
|
)
|
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4,092
|
)
|
|
|
|
(98
|
)
|
|
Restructuring expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
(462
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Non-GAAP subscription cost of revenue
|
$
|
|
19,703
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
21,573
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
79,909
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
81,968
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Device Cost of Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP device cost of revenue
|
$
|
|
11,143
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
17,342
|
|
|
|
$
|
37,607
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
53,933
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
(203
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
(203
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Non-GAAP device gross cost of revenue
|
$
|
10,940
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,342
|
|
|
|
$
|
37,404
|
|
|
|
$
|
53,933
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Professional Services and Other Cost of Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP professional services and other cost of revenue
|
$
|
1,845
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,689
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,244
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,563
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
(418
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
(418
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Restructuring expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
(139
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Non-GAAP professional services and other cost of revenue
|
$
|
1,427
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,689
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,687
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,563
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Depreciation and Amortization in Cost of Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP depreciation and amortization in cost of revenue
|
$
|
6,144
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,489
|
|
|
|
$
|
21,890
|
|
|
|
$
|
15,745
|
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
(1,498
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,175
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5,023
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4,700
|
)
|
|
Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization in cost of revenue
|
$
|
4,646
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,314
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,867
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,045
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP cost of revenue
|
$
|
|
42,809
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
45,114
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
150,204
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
157,307
|
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
(1,498
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,175
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5,023
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4,700
|
)
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
(4,595
|
)
|
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4,713
|
)
|
|
|
|
(98
|
)
|
|
Restructuring expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
(601
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Non-GAAP cost of revenue
|
$
|
|
36,716
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
43,918
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
139,867
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
152,509
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
|
96,183
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
81,012
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
368,581
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
301,445
|
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
1,498
|
|
|
|
|
1,175
|
|
|
|
|
5,023
|
|
|
|
|
4,700
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
4,595
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
4,713
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
Restructuring expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
601
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
|
102,276
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
82,208
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
378,918
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
306,243
|
|
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
73.6
|
|
%
|
|
|
65.2
|
|
%
|
|
|
73.0
|
|
%
|
|
|
66.8
|
|
%
|
DATTO HOLDING CORP.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Other Key Metrics
(in thousands, except percentages and share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP sales and marketing expense
|
$
|
31,962
|
|
|
|
$
|
31,269
|
|
|
|
$
|
115,790
|
|
|
|
$
|
110,441
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
(4,811
|
)
|
|
|
(687
|
)
|
|
|
(6,614
|
)
|
|
|
(2,946
|
)
|
|
Restructuring expense
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,921
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense
|
$
|
27,151
|
|
|
|
$
|
30,582
|
|
|
|
$
|
107,255
|
|
|
|
$
|
107,495
|
|
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a % of revenue
|
19.5
|
|
%
|
|
24.2
|
|
%
|
|
20.7
|
|
%
|
|
23.4
|
|
%
|
Non-GAAP Research and Development
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP research and development expense
|
$
|
30,932
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,535
|
|
|
|
$
|
78,932
|
|
|
|
$
|
60,459
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
(12,475
|
)
|
|
|
(459
|
)
|
|
|
(13,590
|
)
|
|
|
(3,510
|
)
|
|
Restructuring expense
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(949
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Non-GAAP research and development expense
|
$
|
18,457
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,076
|
|
|
|
$
|
64,393
|
|
|
|
$
|
56,949
|
|
|
Non-GAAP research and development as a % of revenue
|
13.3
|
|
%
|
|
12.7
|
|
%
|
|
12.4
|
|
%
|
|
12.4
|
|
%
|
Non-GAAP General and Administrative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP general and administrative expense
|
$
|
26,279
|
|
|
|
$
|
23,348
|
|
|
|
$
|
85,668
|
|
|
|
$
|
73,903
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
(5,018
|
)
|
|
|
(1,594
|
)
|
|
|
(8,543
|
)
|
|
|
(5,661
|
)
|
|
Restructuring expense
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(364
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Transaction related and other expense
|
(783
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3,112
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense
|
$
|
20,478
|
|
|
|
$
|
21,754
|
|
|
|
$
|
73,649
|
|
|
|
$
|
68,242
|
|
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative as a % of revenue
|
14.7
|
|
%
|
|
17.2
|
|
%
|
|
14.2
|
|
%
|
|
14.9
|
|
%
|
Non-GAAP Depreciation and Amortization in Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP depreciation and amortization in operating expenses
|
$
|
6,623
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,911
|
|
|
|
$
|
27,223
|
|
|
|
$
|
27,417
|
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
(4,450
|
)
|
|
|
(4,402
|
)
|
|
|
(17,656
|
)
|
|
|
(17,900
|
)
|
|
Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization in operating expense
|
$
|
2,173
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,509
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,567
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,517
|
|
|
Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization in operating expense as a % of revenue
|
1.6
|
|
%
|
|
2.0
|
|
%
|
|
1.8
|
|
%
|
|
2.1
|
|
%
|
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating expenses
|
$
|
95,796
|
|
|
|
$
|
78,063
|
|
|
|
$
|
307,613
|
|
|
|
$
|
272,220
|
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
(4,450
|
)
|
|
|
(4,402
|
)
|
|
|
(17,656
|
)
|
|
|
(17,900
|
)
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
(22,304
|
)
|
|
|
(2,740
|
)
|
|
|
(28,747
|
)
|
|
|
(12,117
|
)
|
|
Restructuring expense
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3,234
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Transaction related and other expense
|
(783
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3,112
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Non-GAAP operating expenses
|
$
|
68,259
|
|
|
|
$
|
70,921
|
|
|
|
$
|
254,864
|
|
|
|
$
|
242,203
|
|
|
Non-GAAP operating expenses as a % of revenue
|
49.1
|
|
%
|
|
56.2
|
|
%
|
|
49.1
|
|
%
|
|
52.8
|
|
%
|
Non-GAAP Income From Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP income from operations
|
$
|
387
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,949
|
|
|
|
$
|
60,968
|
|
|
|
$
|
29,225
|
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
5,948
|
|
|
|
5,577
|
|
|
|
22,679
|
|
|
|
22,600
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
26,899
|
|
|
|
2,761
|
|
|
|
33,460
|
|
|
|
12,215
|
|
|
Restructuring expense
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,835
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Transaction related and other expense
|
783
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,112
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Non-GAAP income from operations
|
$
|
34,017
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,287
|
|
|
|
$
|
124,054
|
|
|
|
$
|
64,040
|
|
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
24.5
|
|
%
|
|
8.9
|
|
%
|
|
23.9
|
|
%
|
|
14.0
|
|
%
|
DATTO HOLDING CORP.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Other Key Metrics
(in thousands, except percentages and share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Non-GAAP Net Income and Net Income Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
$
|
(7,168
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(8,230
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
22,498
|
|
|
|
$
|
(31,188
|
)
|
|
GAAP (provision for) benefit from income taxes
|
665
|
|
|
|
(1,619
|
)
|
|
|
(8,062
|
)
|
|
|
2,511
|
|
|
GAAP income (loss) before income taxes
|
(7,833
|
)
|
|
|
(6,611
|
)
|
|
|
30,560
|
|
|
|
(33,699
|
)
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
8,488
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
8,488
|
|
|
|
19,231
|
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
5,948
|
|
|
|
5,577
|
|
|
|
22,679
|
|
|
|
22,600
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
26,899
|
|
|
|
2,761
|
|
|
|
33,460
|
|
|
|
12,215
|
|
|
Restructuring expense
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,835
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Transaction related and other expense
|
783
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,112
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Non-GAAP (provision for) benefit from income taxes
|
(8,571
|
)
|
|
|
(432
|
)
|
|
|
(25,534
|
)
|
|
|
(5,088
|
)
|
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
25,714
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,295
|
|
|
|
$
|
76,600
|
|
|
|
$
|
15,259
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common shareholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
|
Weighted-Average Shares used in computing Non-GAAP Net Income per Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP and Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share, basic
|
154,968,918
|
|
|
|
135,262,441
|
|
|
|
140,404,763
|
|
|
|
135,212,597
|
|
|
GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share, diluted
|
154,968,918
|
|
|
|
135,262,441
|
|
|
|
142,514,848
|
|
|
|
135,212,597
|
|
|
Adjustment to fully diluted shares
|
3,888,040
|
|
|
|
447,878
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
434,687
|
|
|
Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share, diluted
|
158,856,958
|
|
|
|
135,710,319
|
|
|
|
142,514,848
|
|
|
|
135,647,284
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
$
|
(7,168
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(8,230
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
22,498
|
|
|
|
$
|
(31,188
|
)
|
|
Interest and other expense, net
|
(268
|
)
|
|
|
9,560
|
|
|
|
21,920
|
|
|
|
43,693
|
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
8,488
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
8,488
|
|
|
|
19,231
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
12,767
|
|
|
|
11,400
|
|
|
|
49,113
|
|
|
|
43,162
|
|
|
Provision for (benefit from) income tax
|
(665
|
)
|
|
|
1,619
|
|
|
|
8,062
|
|
|
|
(2,511
|
)
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
26,899
|
|
|
|
2,761
|
|
|
|
33,460
|
|
|
|
12,215
|
|
|
Restructuring expense
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,835
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Transaction related and other expense
|
783
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,112
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
40,836
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,110
|
|
|
|
$
|
150,488
|
|
|
|
$
|
84,602
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
29.4
|
|
%
|
|
13.6
|
|
%
|
|
29.0
|
|
%
|
|
18.4
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
34,643
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,612
|
|
|
|
$
|
108,698
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,235
|
|
|
Less: Purchases of property and equipment
|
(11,947
|
)
|
|
|
(10,449
|
)
|
|
|
(40,466
|
)
|
|
|
(38,226
|
)
|
|
Free cash flow
|
$
|
22,696
|
|
|
|
$
|
(5,837
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
68,232
|
|
|
|
$
|
(26,991
|
)
|
