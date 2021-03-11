IHS Markit Shareholders Approve Strategic Merger with S&P Global

Under the terms of the proposed merger, each share of IHS Markit common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 0.2838 shares of S&P Global common stock.

"We are delighted by the overwhelming shareholder support of this strategic merger," said Lance Uggla, Chairman and CEO of IHS Markit. "We remain focused on bringing together two great companies for the benefit of our customers, employees and shareholders."

IHS Markit continues to anticipate that the closing of the merger will occur in the second half of 2021 pending antitrust and regulatory approvals, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

