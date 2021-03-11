 

Willdan Wins $76 Million Design-Build Contract in Colorado

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 22:20  |  25   |   |   

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) today announced that Pueblo County School District 70 (Pueblo D70) has selected Willdan as the design-build lead for facility improvements totaling up to $76 million. This is a progressive design-build contract that will be paid as a series of fees and executed amendments. Pueblo D70 has committed a first fee of $1.4 million to pay for design and pre-construction work up until the execution of the first amendment. Willdan will provide engineering and construction management to update 19 schools and four district buildings.

Willdan helped the Pueblo D70 secure a BEST grant and a voter-approved bond measure which will be used to fund these latest upgrades. A majority of the funds will go toward major mechanical, electrical, and plumbing upgrades, and $6.3 million will be devoted to infection control, COVID-19 mitigation measures, and districtwide security upgrades.

These projects are scheduled to begin in the summer of 2021. Scopes of work include minor to major sitework on parking lots, sidewalks, and drainage; roof replacements and repairs; new windows and doors; and classroom remodels and improvements such as new ceilings or flooring.

“The District took an important step when we created a facility master plan together,” said Tom Brisbin, Willdan’s CEO and Chairman. “We’re pleased to be here now, turning that plan into real projects that will benefit local students and teachers for years to come.”

Willdan began working with Pueblo D70 in 2016 to support the development of a district-wide, 15-year master plan. In 2018, Willdan delivered energy-efficient upgrades to fund core infrastructure needs for the district through an energy performance contract.

About Pueblo County School District 70

Pueblo County School District 70 is located in Pueblo, Colorado. It was consolidated from 34 smaller school districts in 1950 and is the second largest (by geographical size) school district in the state of Colorado. Pueblo D70 educates over 8,000 students from all over Pueblo County. For more information, visit https://www.district70.org/ or follow Pueblo D70 on Facebook.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical, including statements regarding Willdan’s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, estimates, plans, or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risk that Willdan will not be able to reduce costs and preserve liquidity to maintain its operations during the continuation of this pandemic nor be able to resume its growth trajectory once pandemic-related restrictions are lifted and the economy begins to recover. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Willdan’s results, prospects, and opportunities; Willdan’s ability to adequately complete projects in a timely manner; Willdan’s ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive energy efficiency services market; changes in state, local, and regional economies and government budgets; Willdan’s ability to win new contracts, to renew existing contracts, and to compete effectively for contract awards through bidding processes; and Willdan’s ability to successfully integrate its acquisitions and execute on its growth strategy. Willdan’s business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 27, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the quarter ended April 3, 2020. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Willdan Wins $76 Million Design-Build Contract in Colorado Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) today announced that Pueblo County School District 70 (Pueblo D70) has selected Willdan as the design-build lead for facility improvements totaling up to $76 million. This is a progressive design-build contract …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
NCR Board Elects New Independent Lead Director and Nominates New Board Member
T-Mobile Further Solidifies 5G Leadership Position with Successful C-Band Auction
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
SOS LIMITED ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SOS Limited on Behalf of SOS stockholders and ...
Cresco Labs Announces Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period for the Proposed Acquisition of Bluma ...
AVEO Announces Appointment of Mike Ferraresso to Chief Commercial Officer
Barbour Chooses Metapack to Lead Shipping and Return Services
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:05 Uhr
Willdan Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results
11.02.21
Willdan Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Call