Willdan Wins $76 Million Design-Build Contract in Colorado

Willdan helped the Pueblo D70 secure a BEST grant and a voter-approved bond measure which will be used to fund these latest upgrades. A majority of the funds will go toward major mechanical, electrical, and plumbing upgrades, and $6.3 million will be devoted to infection control, COVID-19 mitigation measures, and districtwide security upgrades.

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) today announced that Pueblo County School District 70 (Pueblo D70) has selected Willdan as the design-build lead for facility improvements totaling up to $76 million. This is a progressive design-build contract that will be paid as a series of fees and executed amendments. Pueblo D70 has committed a first fee of $1.4 million to pay for design and pre-construction work up until the execution of the first amendment. Willdan will provide engineering and construction management to update 19 schools and four district buildings.

These projects are scheduled to begin in the summer of 2021. Scopes of work include minor to major sitework on parking lots, sidewalks, and drainage; roof replacements and repairs; new windows and doors; and classroom remodels and improvements such as new ceilings or flooring.

“The District took an important step when we created a facility master plan together,” said Tom Brisbin, Willdan’s CEO and Chairman. “We’re pleased to be here now, turning that plan into real projects that will benefit local students and teachers for years to come.”

Willdan began working with Pueblo D70 in 2016 to support the development of a district-wide, 15-year master plan. In 2018, Willdan delivered energy-efficient upgrades to fund core infrastructure needs for the district through an energy performance contract.

About Pueblo County School District 70

Pueblo County School District 70 is located in Pueblo, Colorado. It was consolidated from 34 smaller school districts in 1950 and is the second largest (by geographical size) school district in the state of Colorado. Pueblo D70 educates over 8,000 students from all over Pueblo County. For more information, visit https://www.district70.org/ or follow Pueblo D70 on Facebook.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

