 

MetLife Investment Management Originates $15.7 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private Structured Credit In 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 22:23  |  30   |   |   

MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), today announced it originated $15.7 billion in private placement debt and private structured credit across 215 transactions in 2020. This included $3.6 billion of investments originated on behalf of third party institutional clients. This origination activity, which added 85 new credits, helped grow MIM’s total private placement debt and private structured credit portfolio to $102.1 billion1 as of December 31, 2020.

“During a year in which companies all over the world were impacted by the pandemic, we continued to provide timely, bespoke financing solutions for issuers that provided liquidity and financial certainty during difficult times,” said Nancy Mueller Handal, head of Private Fixed Income & Alternatives at MIM.

MIM’s private placement origination for 2020 included $9.0 billion, $3.7 billion, and $3.0 billion in corporate, infrastructure and structured credit transactions, respectively. Notably, nearly $4.0 billion of this origination was completed in March and April last year.

John Wills, global head of Private Placements at MIM, noted: “Our strong corporate relationships and ability to source attractive financing and investment opportunities for our clients around the world were key factors in a strong year for MIM. During the worst of the pandemic-driven dislocation, MIM continued to work closely with new and existing issuers to provide solutions that helped companies and equity sponsors pay down debt, boost liquidity and operational cash, and ultimately, create a financial buffer against the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.”

Scott Waterstredt, head of Private Structured Credit at MIM, added: “Macro-economic uncertainty due to the pandemic effectively closed the broadly-syndicated, asset-backed market for a period during the year. The private structured credit team worked with a number of asset owners to provide financing and liquidity solutions that were attractive for both the asset owner and our clients.”

Corporate origination was well-diversified by industry sector, led by investment in the Professional Services and Healthcare & Life Sciences sectors, which, together, accounted for roughly one-quarter of the $9.0 billion in origination. Infrastructure origination was led by Renewable Power transactions, which accounted for approximately one-third of the $3.7 billion in origination, supporting sustainability objectives. Private structured credit investments focused on residential mortgage and alternative asset financing transactions.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MetLife Investment Management Originates $15.7 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private Structured Credit In 2020 MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), today announced it originated $15.7 billion in private placement debt and private structured credit across 215 transactions in 2020. This …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
NCR Board Elects New Independent Lead Director and Nominates New Board Member
T-Mobile Further Solidifies 5G Leadership Position with Successful C-Band Auction
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
SOS LIMITED ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SOS Limited on Behalf of SOS stockholders and ...
Cresco Labs Announces Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period for the Proposed Acquisition of Bluma ...
AVEO Announces Appointment of Mike Ferraresso to Chief Commercial Officer
Barbour Chooses Metapack to Lead Shipping and Return Services
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
MetLife Confirms First Quarter 2021 Series A Preferred Stock Dividend
01.03.21
Sara Queen to Join MetLife Investment Management as Head of Real Estate Equity Group
25.02.21
MetLife Completes $5 Billion Longevity Reinsurance Transactions with Rothesay
23.02.21
MetLife and Principal to Provide Annuity Benefits to Philips North America, LLC Retirement Participants
22.02.21
MetLife Investment Management Supports Prince George’s County Public Schools With $203.5 Million in Public-Private Partnership Financing
16.02.21
MetLife Announces First Quarter 2021 Preferred Stock Dividend Actions
11.02.21
Jingsu Pu Rejoins MetLife Investment Management as Global Head of Insurance Strategy & Solutions and Head of Institutional Client Group, Asia Ex-Japan