Neuronetics Announces Retirement of Gregory Harper, Vice President, R&D and Clinical

“I am grateful to Greg for his outstanding leadership of Neuronetics’ product development function over the past five years and more recently clinical affairs. Greg has made enormous contributions to our organization,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neuronetics, Inc. “I have a lot of faith in our team and know they will continue operating at a high level to drive R&D and clinical innovation under the interim leadership of Cory Anderson, our recently appointed Vice President, Clinical Affairs and Medical Operations.”

Mr. Harper will serve as a consultant to the company through June 30, 2021 to assist with the transition of his responsibilities. “Since joining Neuronetics in 2016, I have been impressed by the Company’s technology and people, as well as the passion to transform neurohealth by bringing revolutionary technologies for those suffering from MDD and other psychiatric disorders,” said Mr. Harper. “I believe the team is positioned extremely well to succeed in the short- and longer-term on our R&D and clinical priorities.”

Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Its commercial product, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The system is cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. NeuroStar is also available in other parts of the world, including Japan, where it is listed under Japan’s national health insurance. Additional information can be found at www.neuronetics.com.

