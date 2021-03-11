WESCO International Included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Mr. John J. Engel, WESCO's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “WESCO believes that a diverse and inclusive work environment is essential to business success. We value the unique perspectives and experiences that our 18,000 talented associates bring with them to work and recognize that they make our company stronger. I am very pleased that WESCO has been recognized for our efforts in advancing gender equality by being named to the GEI for the third consecutive year.”

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce that it was named to the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the third consecutive year. The GEI recognizes companies that have demonstrated leadership in gender equality as measured across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. WESCO is one of 380 companies across 11 sectors included in the 2021 index, and one of 138 headquartered in the United States.

The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. The comprehensive, transparent GEI scoring methodology allows investors to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups.

Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the 2021 GEI have committed to providing a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate, raising the bar of what should be expected from other companies within the same industry. WESCO was included in this year’s index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework’s five pillars. Both the framework and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a publicly traded FORTUNE 500 company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain management solutions. Pro forma 2020 annual sales were over $16 billion, including full year sales for Anixter International which WESCO acquired in June 2020. WESCO offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The company employs approximately 18,000 people, maintains relationships with approximately 30,000 suppliers, and serves more than 125,000 customers worldwide. With nearly 1.5 million products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, WESCO provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. WESCO operates approximately 800 branch and warehouse locations in over 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

