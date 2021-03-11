Wayfair Announces Retirement of Ed Macri, Makes Marketing Organizational Changes

Macri joined Wayfair in 2007. In a variety of roles of increasing responsibility, he helped build Wayfair’s world-class marketing organization, including a differentiated and proprietary advertising technology stack, strong industry partnerships, and a highly talented team. He will remain a part of the Wayfair leadership team through June 30, 2021 as he supports the transition.

Wayfair (NYSE: W), one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home, today announced that Ed Macri, Chief Product & Marketing Officer, will retire from the company in 2021.

The marketing team will join other go-to-market functions as part of Wayfair’s Commercial organization under Steve Oblak, Chief Commercial Officer. Bob Sherwin, who has worked alongside Macri for the last eight years and currently serves as Vice President of Marketing, will assume the role of Chief Marketing Officer reporting to Oblak.

“Ed has been an exceptional leader at Wayfair, and partner to me and Steve personally,” said Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman. “During his 14 years, Ed helped drive Wayfair’s evolution from an e-commerce start-up to a leading global platform with more than $14 billion in 2020 revenue. We are incredibly well positioned thanks to Ed’s many contributions and his long term succession plan, and we know he shares our enthusiasm about the progress the marketing team will continue to make under Bob’s leadership. We are grateful for his time at Wayfair, and wish Ed the very best as he looks forward to more time spent on family and personal endeavors.”

