Colgate Elects Kimberly A. Nelson to Board of Directors

Kimberly A. Nelson, 58, brings extensive business leadership experience with a strong focus on sustainability and social responsibility to Colgate’s board. During her nearly 30-year career at General Mills, Inc., Ms. Nelson held several senior brand and general management roles, including serving as President of the Snack Food Division, before becoming Senior Vice President, External Relations in 2010. In that global role, she led sustainability, consumer relations, corporate branding and communications, government affairs and public policy, and external stakeholder relations. Ms. Nelson also served as President of the General Mills Foundation from 2011 until her retirement from General Mills, Inc. in 2018.

Colgate-Palmolive Company today announced that Kimberly A. Nelson, former Senior Vice President, External Relations of General Mills, Inc., has been elected to Colgate's Board of Directors effective immediately. The Company also announced that Dr. Helene D. Gayle will retire from the Board effective May 7, 2021 at the end of her current term.

Dr. Helene D. Gayle, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Chicago Community Trust, will not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors at Colgate’s 2021 Annual Meeting in light of her desire to retire as a director at the end of her current term. Dr. Gayle has contributed greatly to the Company’s success for over a decade, especially through her focus on Colgate’s corporate governance and social responsibility, and her leadership of the Board's Nominating, Governance and Corporate Responsibility Committee.

Commenting on the new director election, Noel Wallace, Colgate’s Chairman, President and CEO, said, “We are delighted to welcome Kim to the Board and are pleased that she will contribute her outstanding capabilities to Colgate. Helene has our profound thanks for her immeasurable contributions to Colgate’s business success and governance excellence, and we extend our best wishes for her continued success.”

