 

Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Texas Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership with Parallel, a Leading U.S. Cannabis Well-Being Company

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 22:30  |  56   |   |   

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that it completed the acquisition of a property in San Marcos, Texas, and entered into a long-term lease with Surterra San Marcos LLC (Surterra San Marcos), a subsidiary of Surterra Texas, which is a subsidiary of Parallel, one of the largest privately-held multi-state cannabis operators in the United States.

The purchase price for the property was approximately $3.4 million (excluding transaction costs). Surterra San Marcos is expected to construct three buildings (one retail and two industrial) comprising an aggregate of approximately 63,000 square feet on the property, for which IIP has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to $24.0 million. Assuming full reimbursement for the construction, IIP’s total investment in the property is expected to be approximately $27.4 million (excluding transaction costs). Surterra San Marcos intends to operate the property upon completion of construction as a licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and retail facility.

IIP also owns and leases to subsidiaries of Parallel two regulated cannabis cultivation and processing facilities in Florida, which, together with the Texas property, comprise a total of approximately 656,000 square feet. Assuming full reimbursement for tenant improvements under the leases, IIP’s total investment in properties leased to Parallel is expected to be approximately $127.3 million.

As the pioneering real estate investment trust (REIT) for the medical-use cannabis industry, IIP partners with experienced medical-use cannabis operators and serves as a source of capital by acquiring and leasing back their real estate assets, in addition to offering other creative real estate-based capital solutions.

“We are excited to continue the expansion of our long-term real estate partnership with the Parallel team, led by Beau Wrigley, who exemplify operational excellence as well as demonstrated strategic leadership within the industry,” said Paul Smithers, President and Chief Executive Officer of IIP. “Parallel has developed tremendous footprints in their operating markets as they continue to expand access to their proprietary cannabis products and support communities across multiple states. We look forward to partnering with them in Texas on the development of a state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation, production and retail facility. While the Texas licensed medical cannabis program is limited today, we are encouraged that the 2021 Texas legislature may potentially expand the program meaningfully for the residents of Texas.”

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Texas Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership with Parallel, a Leading U.S. Cannabis Well-Being Company Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that it completed the acquisition of a property in San …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
SOS LIMITED ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SOS Limited on Behalf of SOS stockholders and ...
Cresco Labs Announces Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period for the Proposed Acquisition of Bluma ...
Barbour Chooses Metapack to Lead Shipping and Return Services
Wells Fargo Asset Management Wins Five Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards
Talend Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation into Whether the Sale of Talend S.A. is Fair to ...
CI Financial to Acquire New York-Based RIA Barrett Asset Management
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Cipher Mining Inc., a Newly Formed US-based Bitcoin Mining Company, to Become a Publicly Traded ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Im Crash Dividendenaktien kaufen? Das sind meine 3 Watchlist-Aktien!
10.03.21
2 Cannabis-Aktien, die Anleger zu Millionären machen könnten
09.03.21
Mit Dividendenwachstum die Rente retten? 2 Aktien, die jetzt spannend sind!
07.03.21
Obacht, Fool! Sobald diese Aktie auf 3 % Dividendenrendite kommt, wird’s interessant!
02.03.21
Millionen-Macher! Über diese 2 Aktien solltest du langfristig orientiert nachdenken!
01.03.21
Wenn ich nur 2 REITs kaufen dürfte, welcher wäre der 2.?
27.02.21
Innovative Industrial Properties & Teladoc Health enttäuschen im Q4: Wo lauert die Nachkaufchance?
25.02.21
4 Wachstumsaktien, die im Crash ein Kauf sind
25.02.21
Innovative Industrial Properties: Hier zeichnet sich weiteres Dividendenwachstum ab!
24.02.21
Innovative Industrial Properties Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.02.21
48
Innovative Industrial Properties - schöne Entwicklung