Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Texas Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership with Parallel, a Leading U.S. Cannabis Well-Being Company

The purchase price for the property was approximately $3.4 million (excluding transaction costs). Surterra San Marcos is expected to construct three buildings (one retail and two industrial) comprising an aggregate of approximately 63,000 square feet on the property, for which IIP has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to $24.0 million. Assuming full reimbursement for the construction, IIP’s total investment in the property is expected to be approximately $27.4 million (excluding transaction costs). Surterra San Marcos intends to operate the property upon completion of construction as a licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and retail facility.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that it completed the acquisition of a property in San Marcos, Texas, and entered into a long-term lease with Surterra San Marcos LLC (Surterra San Marcos), a subsidiary of Surterra Texas, which is a subsidiary of Parallel, one of the largest privately-held multi-state cannabis operators in the United States.

IIP also owns and leases to subsidiaries of Parallel two regulated cannabis cultivation and processing facilities in Florida, which, together with the Texas property, comprise a total of approximately 656,000 square feet. Assuming full reimbursement for tenant improvements under the leases, IIP’s total investment in properties leased to Parallel is expected to be approximately $127.3 million.

As the pioneering real estate investment trust (REIT) for the medical-use cannabis industry, IIP partners with experienced medical-use cannabis operators and serves as a source of capital by acquiring and leasing back their real estate assets, in addition to offering other creative real estate-based capital solutions.

“We are excited to continue the expansion of our long-term real estate partnership with the Parallel team, led by Beau Wrigley, who exemplify operational excellence as well as demonstrated strategic leadership within the industry,” said Paul Smithers, President and Chief Executive Officer of IIP. “Parallel has developed tremendous footprints in their operating markets as they continue to expand access to their proprietary cannabis products and support communities across multiple states. We look forward to partnering with them in Texas on the development of a state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation, production and retail facility. While the Texas licensed medical cannabis program is limited today, we are encouraged that the 2021 Texas legislature may potentially expand the program meaningfully for the residents of Texas.”