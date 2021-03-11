 

Colgate Announces Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) today increased the quarterly common stock cash dividend to $0.45 per share, up from $0.44 per share. The increase will be effective in the second quarter, 2021. The Board declared that the second quarter dividend is to be paid on May 14, 2021 to shareholders of record as of April 21, 2021. On an annualized basis, the new dividend rate is $1.80 versus $1.76 per share previously. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

About Colgate-Palmolive: Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands, such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children’s oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than one billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-D



Zeit
11.03.21
Colgate Elects Kimberly A. Nelson to Board of Directors
09.03.21
Colgate-Palmolive Honored as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2021
03.03.21
Keine Lust auf heiße Spekulationen? Zwei amerikanische Konsumaktien zum Kaufen und Liegenlassen!

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
240
Colgate-Palmolive (WKN: 850667) eine der konstantesten Wachstumssaktien