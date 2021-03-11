Clipper Realty Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) (the “Company”), an owner and operator of multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The Company will host a conference call the next day, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss the financial results and provide a business update pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 346-7359 or (973) 528-0008, conference entry code 972054. A replay of the call will be available from March 17, 2021, following the call, through March 31, 2021, by dialing (800) 332-6854 or (973) 528-0005, replay conference ID 972054.