 

Clipper Realty Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 22:45  |  42   |   |   

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) (the “Company”), an owner and operator of multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The Company will host a conference call the next day, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss the financial results and provide a business update pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 346-7359 or (973) 528-0008, conference entry code 972054. A replay of the call will be available from March 17, 2021, following the call, through March 31, 2021, by dialing (800) 332-6854 or (973) 528-0005, replay conference ID 972054.

About Clipper Realty Inc.

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. For more information on the Company, please visit www.clipperrealty.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clipper Realty Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) (the “Company”), an owner and operator of multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter and year ended …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
SOS LIMITED ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SOS Limited on Behalf of SOS stockholders and ...
Cresco Labs Announces Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period for the Proposed Acquisition of Bluma ...
Barbour Chooses Metapack to Lead Shipping and Return Services
Wells Fargo Asset Management Wins Five Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards
Talend Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation into Whether the Sale of Talend S.A. is Fair to ...
CI Financial to Acquire New York-Based RIA Barrett Asset Management
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Cipher Mining Inc., a Newly Formed US-based Bitcoin Mining Company, to Become a Publicly Traded ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Clipper Realty Inc. Announces 2020 Distribution Income Tax Treatment