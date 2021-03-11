The RMR Group Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Results

Ann Logan was re-elected as an Independent Director. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Director is as follows:

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) today announced the results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders which was held today.

Director Percentage of Shares Outstanding For Ann Logan 96.6%

Rosen Plevneliev was re-elected as an Independent Director. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Director is as follows:

Director Percentage of Shares Outstanding For Rosen Plevneliev 96.5%

Jonathan Veitch was re-elected as an Independent Director. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Director is as follows:

Director Percentage of Shares Outstanding For Jonathan Veitch 97.7%

Walter C. Watkins, Jr. was re-elected as an Independent Director. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Director is as follows:

Director Percentage of Shares Outstanding For Walter C. Watkins, Jr. 96.6%

Jennifer Clark was re-elected as a Managing Director. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Director is as follows:

Director Percentage of Shares Outstanding For Jennifer Clark 97.6%

Adam D. Portnoy was re-elected as a Managing Director. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Director is as follows:

Director Percentage of Shares Outstanding For Adam D. Portnoy 97.5%

Shareholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as RMR’s independent auditors to serve for the 2021 fiscal year. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this proposal is as follows:

Proposal Percentage of Shares Outstanding For Ratification of Independent Auditors 98.2%

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) is a holding company and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, or RMR. RMR is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. RMR’s vertical integration is buttressed by its more than 600 real estate professionals in over 30 offices nationwide who manage $32 billion in assets under management and leverage more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR benefits from a scalable platform, a deep and experienced management team and a diversity of direct real estate strategies across its client companies. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986. For more information, please visit www.rmrgroup.com.

