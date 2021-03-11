 

ExOne Announces Aluminum 6061 Has Achieved Its Customer-Qualified Status in Collaboration With Global Automaker

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 22:33  |  66   |   |   

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today announced that aluminum alloy 6061 is now a Customer-Qualified material in collaboration with Ford Motor Co.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311006023/en/

This 6061 aluminum engine block model demonstrates the high resolution and geometric control that can be produced in a new patent-pending binder jet 3D printing and sintering process developed by ExOne and Ford Motor Co. (Photo: Business Wire)

This 6061 aluminum engine block model demonstrates the high resolution and geometric control that can be produced in a new patent-pending binder jet 3D printing and sintering process developed by ExOne and Ford Motor Co. (Photo: Business Wire)

A new patent-pending process to binder jet 3D print and sinter the material delivers rapid and repeatable results: 99% density and material properties comparable to die casting. Additional collaborative and individual patents are expected to be filed by Ford and ExOne as a result of the ongoing project, as detailed in today’s simultaneous announcement.

“There has been skepticism for years that binder jet 3D printing and sintering of aluminum was even possible,” said Rick Lucas, ExOne Chief Technology Officer and VP, New Markets. “Manufacturers in other technology areas have struggled to deliver a commercially viable solution in this area for more than a decade. But at ExOne, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to solve the toughest challenges. We believe this innovation will help deliver lighter products and sustainability benefits that will have a sweeping impact across a wide range of products.”

To date, ExOne has now qualified 23 metal, ceramic and sand materials for use on its industrial binder jetting printers. With the addition of aluminum, that now includes 12 single-alloy metals. Titanium is now fast-tracked for qualification in partnership with a global medical device company.

Because ExOne technology can 3D print almost any powder, the company has a tiered material qualification system to signify the varying levels of material property results that parts 3D printed with its technology will deliver. These levels help manufacturing customers understand whether ExOne binder jetting technology could meet their specific application needs:

  • Third-Party Qualified: The material has passed rigorous ExOne tests over multiple builds and has verified material property data from an independent third party. These materials meet MPIF, AMS, or other material standards.
  • Customer-Qualified: These materials have been qualified by ExOne customers with their own standards and are being successfully printed today for their own applications. However, they have not yet earned ExOne’s highest level of qualification for general market readiness. ExOne routinely partners with manufacturers to develop materials for specific applications.
  • R&D Materials: These materials have been deemed printable by ExOne and our customers after preliminary analysis. R&D work for these materials is ongoing and involves engineering work with the materials, as well as our printers and processes, to ensure successful printing.

Additional Information About Aluminum Binder Jetting

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: ExOne - der neue 3D Drucker Stern am Horizont !?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ExOne Announces Aluminum 6061 Has Achieved Its Customer-Qualified Status in Collaboration With Global Automaker The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today announced that aluminum alloy 6061 is now a Customer-Qualified material in collaboration with Ford Motor Co. This …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
SOS LIMITED ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SOS Limited on Behalf of SOS stockholders and ...
Cresco Labs Announces Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period for the Proposed Acquisition of Bluma ...
Barbour Chooses Metapack to Lead Shipping and Return Services
Wells Fargo Asset Management Wins Five Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards
Talend Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation into Whether the Sale of Talend S.A. is Fair to ...
CI Financial to Acquire New York-Based RIA Barrett Asset Management
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Cipher Mining Inc., a Newly Formed US-based Bitcoin Mining Company, to Become a Publicly Traded ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
ExOne Achieves Scientific Breakthrough: Automotive Industry-First Binder Jet Aluminum 3D Printing and High-Density Sintering
11.03.21
The ExOne Company Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
08.03.21
ExOne Adds USC Solutions to Sales Network to Support Growth in Singapore
25.02.21
The ExOne Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Release and Conference Call
22.02.21
ExOne Adds ABC Corporation as 3D Printer Sales Partner in South Korea
20.02.21
ExOne bringt den weltweit schnellsten bürotauglichen Metall-3D-Drucker in exklusiver Partnerschaft mit Rapidia auf den Markt
16.02.21
ExOne Developing Portable 3D Printing Factory in Shipping Container for Department of Defense
10.02.21
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
121
ExOne - der neue 3D Drucker Stern am Horizont !?