Sale of Shares by GDI Insider

Gestion Claude Bigras, which currently owns an aggregate of 2,976,089 multiple voting shares in the capital of the Corporation, representing approximately 13.0% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation, agreed to convert 250,000 multiple voting shares into 250,000 subordinate voting shares, on a one-for-one basis, and to sell these subordinate voting shares at a gross price of $48.30 per share (the " Private Placement ").

LASALLE, Quebec, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (" GDI " or the " Corporation ") (TSX: GDI) announced today that Gestion Claude Bigras Inc. (" Gestion Claude Bigras "), a private corporation controlled by Mr. Claude Bigras, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of GDI, has entered into an agreement with National Bank Financial Inc. and Desjardins Securities Inc. (collectively, the " Underwriters ") to sell 250,000 subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Corporation by way of private placement.

Following the closing of the Private Placement, Gestion Claude Bigras will continue to own an aggregate of 2,726,089 multiple voting shares in the capital of the Corporation, representing approximately 11.9% of the Corporation's total number of issued and outstanding shares, and 12.3% of the voting rights attached to all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation. Additionally, Claude Bigras will continue to directly own 182,959 options to purchase subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Corporation. Gestion Claude Bigras has no other current plans to dispose of its remaining investment in the Corporation but may elect to further decrease its investment in the future based on market conditions or other considerations, whether by way of sales on the market, by way of private placement or otherwise.

The decision to sell a portion of the shares owned indirectly by Mr. Claude Bigras in the capital of the Corporation was made for financial diversification purposes. Mr. Bigras stated: "I strongly believe in the long-term prospects of GDI and remain a significant shareholder with a commitment to help drive the business to the next level."

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be paid directly to Gestion Claude Bigras. The Corporation will not receive any proceeds from the Private Placement.

The Private Placement is expected to close on or about March 19, 2021. Following the closing of the Private Placement, the total number of issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation will be 22,834,941, of which 8,841,200 will be multiple voting shares and 13,993,741 will be subordinate voting shares. An early warning report relating to the Private Placement will be filed on SEDAR under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com. The Corporation's head office is located at 695-90 Avenue, LaSalle, Québec, H8R 3A4. A copy of the early warning report described in this news release can be also obtained by contacting Stéphane Lavigne, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer at (514) 368-8690, extension 526. This news release is issued under the early warning provisions of the Canadian securities legislation.