 

BRP Group, Inc. Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 22:30  |  50   |   |   

– Kris Wiebeck Promoted to Newly Created Role of Chief Strategy Officer –
– Brad Hale Promoted to Chief Financial Officer –
– Corbyn Galloway Promoted to Chief Accounting Officer –

TAMPA, Fla., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group”) (NASDAQ: BRP), a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, announced today several promotions within its executive leadership team, all of which will be effective April 1, 2021.

Current Chief Financial Officer Kris Wiebeck is being promoted to the newly created role of Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, Kris will be responsible for the success of strategic initiatives across BRP Group. “Since joining BRP Group as CFO in 2015, Kris has played an integral role in our transformation and massive growth over the past six years,” said Trevor Baldwin, BRP Group’s Chief Executive Officer. “In this newly created role of Chief Strategy Officer, Kris will be able to devote all of his time to our most important strategic initiatives to ensure we remain on the vanguard for decades to come.”

In addition, Brad Hale will be promoted from his current role as Chief Accounting Officer to the role of CFO. “As our former audit partner and since joining BRP in 2019, Brad has been instrumental to the development of both our finance and accounting departments, and to the execution of our capital markets activity,” added Mr. Baldwin. “We are excited for Brad to take on incremental responsibilities and expect this to be a seamless transition for him and for the organization.”

Finally, Corbyn Galloway will be promoted from her current role as Director of Accounting to the role of Chief Accounting Officer. “During both her time on our external audit team and since joining BRP with Brad prior to the IPO, Corbyn has been a tremendous asset to the development and success of our accounting team,” said Mr. Baldwin. “We are thrilled to welcome her to our executive team and excited about the contributions we know she will continue to make.”

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 600,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

