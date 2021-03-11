Canada Carbon Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V: CCB ) announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement with the estate of its former Chief Executive Officer, R. Bruce Duncan, to settle an aggregate of $229,271.79 of accrued management fees in consideration for the issuance of an aggregate of 1,206,691 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at a deemed price of $0.19 per share (the “Debt Settlement”).



The board of directors and management of the Company believe that the proposed Debt Settlement is in the best interests of the Company because it allows the Company to preserve its funds for operations. The Debt Settlement is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period.