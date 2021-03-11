Family of Bob Marley and Silo Wellness Collaborate to Debut Exclusive Worldwide Functional & Psychedelic Mushroom Brand

“Our family is happy to collaborate with Silo Wellness to create the first ever global mushroom brand,” commented family matriarch Rita Marley. “When Bob and I were young we followed a strict, natural diet and we would include medicinal mushrooms. Mushrooms fit with our vision of a world transformed for good through natural products.”

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Wellness Inc. (“ Silo Wellness ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: SILO), a wellness company in the psychedelics and functional mushroom marketplaces, is pleased to announce it has entered into a multi-year license agreement with the family of legendary musician Bob Marley for the exclusive worldwide rights to brand, market and sell a distinct product line of functional and psychedelic mushrooms.

“These are transformative times in which we are living. Our family seeks to use our platform to help facilitate positive change. Mushrooms have been used for centuries, and we believe they offer a natural pathway for healing and positivity,” stated Cedella Marley, daughter of Rita and Bob Marley.

At the epicenter of the psychedelic mushroom movement, Jamaica is the only country in the world where psilocybin is not illegal to grow, extract and sell, thereby positioning the island nation to directly benefit from wellness tourism as well as sales of psychedelic mushrooms. The licensing agreement contemplates the development of a stand-alone Marley brand portfolio of functional and psychedelic micro-dosing mushroom products, formats, devices and promotional items. To honor the legacy of Bob Marley in Jamaica, Silo Wellness has pledged a percentage of product sales to be contributed towards a charitable organization to be mutually agreed upon between the Marley family and Silo, the details of which will be made public in a future announcement.

“We are incredibly excited to strike a long-term licensing agreement with the most iconic brand to ever emerge from Jamaica,” stated Douglas K. Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Wellness. “There is deep respect for the legacy of Bob Marley, and we are honored to be entrusted as good stewards of a brand that stands for universal wellness and natural healing. We look forward to introducing a portfolio of quality branded products with instant name recognition and global visibility, enabling Silo to introduce what we intend to become the leading brand name in the functional and psychedelic mushroom category.”