 

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC SMKG) Update to Stakeholders and Investors on Filing in Canada Through Sedar

New York, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --

Noteworthy: Recent spotlight has been focused on the company’s Visa Everywhere Fintech, Mumbai Gov’t Fintech, Axepay Cross-border Payment Rails, Chat Bot AI code library, OriginatorX Ethereum and Xpay Payment minority ownership.

The company is currently in process of completing Audited year end FS statements for 2020 ending Dec 31st with the Auditing firm of BF BORGERS CPA PC.  This critical step is the path to filing in Canada on SEDAR, the Canadian Securities equivalent of Edgar in the U.S., part of the U.S. Securities Act.

As stated by the CEO Massimo Barone, “We are pleased to announce that we are in final stages of completing the year end FS statements for DEC 31st 2020 in the U.S. Once filed, and we have received our approval on the OTC Markets as compliant on Pink OTC Guidelines we will apply for OTCQB and following guidance to file in Canada on Sedar. At that time we will proceed with the required request to the AMF “Autorité des marchés financiers” in Quebec for the lifting of cease trade order to comply with rule 51-105 respecting issuers in the U.S. Over-the-Counter Markets an initiative of the Canadian Securities Administrators. This has been a challenging path and we were able to not only secure an Auditing firm but start early in the New Year which gave us the opportunity to prepare for our filings. Additionally, recent Price per share appreciation has signaled the value of the company’s long effort to establish itself as a Key Fintech leader with its own proprietary suite of technology that can be leveraged by FI’s, Enterprises and SME merchants globally to enable digital transformation and sustainability.”

About us

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) an industry leader in specialized industry e-commerce, cloud and mobility applications to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, digital id, blockchain, e-KYC, digital workforce, events management, education, telemedicine and ride-booking industries. For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com.

We seek a safe harbor.

CONTACT:  Massimo Barone CEO
mbarone@smartcardmarketingsystems.com
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.
OTC:SMKG  Ph: 1-844-843-7296
news@smartcardmarketingsystems.com




