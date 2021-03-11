Lufax Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, today announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2021.

The Annual Report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.lufaxholding.com. The Company will also provide a hard copy of its Annual Report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.