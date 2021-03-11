Luminar Provides Update on Public Warrants; Has Received Approximately $154 Million in Gross Proceeds To Date From Exercised Warrants

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR; LAZRW) (“Luminar” or the “Company”), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, today announced that holders of its outstanding public warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of its Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value per share (the “Class A Common Stock”) will have until 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 16, 2021, instead of March 5, 2021, to exercise their Public Warrants. Although nearly 99% of holders of the Public Warrants have already exercised their warrants pursuant to which the Company received approximately $154 million in gross proceeds, the Company, in an act of good faith, has decided to change the redemption date of the Public Warrants in order to allow retail investors additional time to exercise and complete the settlement process in light of issues that have come to the Company’s attention as a result of certain retail investors allegedly not receiving the redemption notice from their brokerage firms.

Any Public Warrants that remain unexercised immediately after 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 16, 2021 will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those Public Warrants will be entitled to receive $0.01 per Public Warrant. Holders of Public Warrants in “street name” should immediately contact their broker to determine their broker’s procedure for exercising their Public Warrants since the process to exercise is voluntary.

The Public Warrants were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated as of January 31, 2019 (the “Warrant Agreement”), by and between the Company (f/k/a Gores Metropoulos, Inc.) and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent (the “Warrant Agent”).

None of Luminar, its board of directors or employees has made or is making any representation or recommendation to any holder of the Public Warrants as to whether to exercise or refrain from exercising any Public Warrants.

The shares of Class A Common Stock underlying the Public Warrants have been registered by Luminar under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and are covered by a registration statement filed on Form S-1 with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (Registration No. 333-251657).

Questions concerning redemption and exercise of the Public Warrants can be directed to Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, 1 State Street, 30th Floor, New York, New York 10004, Attention: Compliance Department, telephone number (212) 509-4000.