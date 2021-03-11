 

Educational Development Corporation Announces Record Monthly, Quarterly and Fiscal Net Revenues Estimates and Active Sales Consultants in the Company’s UBAM Division

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 23:00  |  69   |   |   

TULSA, Okla., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Educational Development Corporation (“EDC”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EDUC) (http://www.edcpub.com) reports that the Company has achieved record net revenues in February 2021 totaling approximately $13.0 million, an increase of $6.3 million, or 94% over net revenues achieved in February 2020 of $6.7 million. Revenues for the fiscal fourth quarter totaled approximately $40.3 million, or 100% higher than net revenues reported in the fourth quarter last year. The Company also reports that net revenues for fiscal 2021 totaled approximately $204.6 million, or 81% higher than net revenues reported for fiscal year 2020 of $113.0 million.  The Company’s Usborne Books & More (UBAM) division also finished February 2021 with approximately 57,600 active consultants, an increase of 95% over the number of active consultants at the end of February last year.

Per Randall White, Chief Executive Officer, “We are pleased to announce record monthly, record fourth quarter and record fiscal year 2021 net revenues. Our fiscal 2021 net revenues of $204.6 million exceeded our previously announced estimates of $200.0 million by 2.3%. Our growth in net revenues continues to be driven by the growth in the number of active sales consultants in our UBAM Division. With more consultants, we are experiencing more customer contacts and more customer orders.”

Mr. White continued, “Our UBAM division’s net revenues for the fourth quarter totaled approximately $38.0 million which represents a growth of $19.8 million, or 108%, over UBAM’s fourth quarter net revenues last year. The fiscal fourth quarter of our UBAM Division, due to the seasonality of our business, typically reflects our lowest sales and highest consultant retention variance quarter of the year. While UBAM is experiencing this seasonality, we are bolstered by the triple digit sales growth achieved during the quarter. Our continued growth clearly demonstrates that our active consultants drive our sales and we expect this growth to continue in fiscal 2022.”
           
Mr. White concluded, “In addition to the growth from UBAM, our Publishing division reported its fifth straight month of increased sales over the comparable months of last year.  Net revenues of the Publishing division for the fourth quarter totaled approximately $2.3 million, or 21% higher than Publishing division’s fourth quarter net revenues last year of $1.9 million. We are pleased to see continued growth in our Publishing division.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Educational Development Corporation Announces Record Monthly, Quarterly and Fiscal Net Revenues Estimates and Active Sales Consultants in the Company’s UBAM Division TULSA, Okla., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Educational Development Corporation (“EDC”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EDUC) (http://www.edcpub.com) reports that the Company has achieved record net revenues in February 2021 totaling approximately …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
Aeterna Zentaris Continues to Demonstrate Pipeline Expansion – Announces the Initiation of Its ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...