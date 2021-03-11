AMREP Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) today reported net income of $2,093,000, or $0.29 per share, for its 2021 fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2021 compared to net income of $338,000, or $0.04 per share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first nine months of 2021, AMREP had net income of $3,484,000, or $0.44 per share, compared to a net loss of $2,027,000, or $0.25 per share, for the same period of 2020.



AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land and leading developer of real estate in New Mexico.