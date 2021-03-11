 

UPDATE Foghorn Therapeutics to Present Poster and Chair a Panel at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system, today announced that the company will present a poster and chair a panel at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, which is being held virtually from April 10-15.

Poster Details:

Title: Discovery of novel BAF inhibitors for the treatment of transcription factor-driven cancers

Abstract: 1224

Session: PO.ET01.05 - New Targets

Date and time: This poster will be available on demand beginning 8:30AM on Saturday, April 10

Summary: The BRG/Brahma-associated factors (BAF) family of chromatin remodeling complexes regulates the chromatin landscape of the genome. Through its ATP-dependent chromatin remodeling activity, BAF regulates the accessibility of gene-control elements, allowing for the binding of transcription factors. Thus, BAF is a major regulator of lineage- and disease-specific transcriptional programs.

We have discovered and developed a novel series of compounds that potently and selectively inhibit the ATPase components of the BAF complex, SMARCA4 and SMARCA2 (also called BRG1 and BRM, respectively). Pharmacologic inhibition of the BAF complex resulted in lineage-specific changes in chromatin accessibility in cancer cell lines, with uveal melanoma found to be exquisitely sensitive to BAF inhibition. Preclinical data provide the foundation for first-in-human studies of BAF ATPase inhibition as a novel therapeutic to treat uveal melanoma.

Panel Details:

Session: SY12.DISC - Next-Generation Epigenetic Drugs

Panel date and time: Wednesday, April 14, 2:30-3:30PM ET

Accompanying presentation: Targeting the BAF Complex in Cancer (available on demand beginning 12:05AM on April 9)

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed public offering and other statements identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including risk regarding the timing of filing an IND for our product candidates and other factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made.

Media Contact:

Fanny Cavalié, Foghorn Therapeutics
fcavalie@foghorntx.com

Gregory Kelley, Ogilvy
gregory.kelley@ogilvy.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Allan Reine, Foghorn Therapeutics
areine@foghorntx.com

Hans Vitzthun, LifeSci Advisors
617-535-7743
hans@lifesciadvisors.com




Wertpapier


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Foghorn Therapeutics to Present Poster and Chair a Panel and at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021