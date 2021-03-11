Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. to Present at the Maxim Group Inaugural 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (along with its subsidiaries, “Reviva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases, today announced that it will present at the Maxim Group Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference hosted by M-Vest.



The Maxim Group conference will take place March 17-19, 2021, with pre-recorded presentations available on-demand through the conference portal here: Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference. In addition to Reviva’s pre-recorded presentation, the Company will also participate in a live fireside chat with Jason McCarthy (details below).