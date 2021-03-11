ISS Reaffirms Recommendation FOR Pending Acquisition of QEP Resources by Diamondback Energy

The proposed acquisition continues to receive high levels of support from QEP shareholders and the Company continues to recommend its shareholders vote in favor of this compelling and value-creating transaction at the quickly approaching Special Meeting of QEP stockholders on March 16, 2021 (Special Meeting).

DENVER, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) (QEP or the Company) today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has reaffirmed its previous recommendation of support for the proposed acquisition of QEP by Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FANG) (Diamondback), citing the transaction’s “credible strategic rationale and multiple levers for value creation.”

The Company believes this strategic merger with Diamondback is the best path forward to maximize both immediate and long-term value for all QEP shareholders. The combined company’s large, contiguous Tier-1 acreage position in the Northern Midland Basin is expected to drive operational synergies and capital efficiencies beyond what either company could achieve independently. The transaction is also expected to protect the Company against the significant downside risks it could face as a standalone company in an unpredictable and volatile oil price environment, while providing QEP shareholders the opportunity to participate in the potential upside as owners of a well-capitalized, investment grade E&P company focused on shareholder returns.

QEP’s Special Meeting will be held virtually via the Internet on March 16, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. MT. QEP stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 5, 2021, are entitled to vote. Investors with questions about the transaction or how to vote their shares may contact the company’s proxy solicitor, Georgeson LLC, toll-free at (800) 903-2897.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused in two regions of the United States: the Southern Region (primarily in Texas) and the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota). For more information, visit QEP's website at: www.qepres.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “will” or other similar expressions. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and current views about future events, which are subject to a wide range of uncertainties and business risks. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the benefits of the proposed merger with Diamondback and the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the merger.