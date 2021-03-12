 

Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders of QMX Gold Corporation Vote FOR its Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Eldorado Gold Corporation

TORONTO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QMX Gold Corporation (TSX-V: QMX) (“QMX” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that both Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) and Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC (“Glass Lewis”) have recommended that holders (the “QMX Shareholders”) of common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) vote FOR the proposed plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) with Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado”). ISS and Glass Lewis are leading independent proxy advisory firms who provide voting recommendations to institutional shareholders.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, each QMX Shareholder (other than Eldorado and any dissenting QMX Shareholders) will receive, in exchange for each Share held, (i) C$0.075 in cash and (ii) 0.01523 of an Eldorado common share (the “Consideration”).

Favourable ISS and Glass Lewis Recommendations

In reaching its conclusion, ISS noted:

“In light of the reasonable strategic rationale, significant premium, improvements in liquidity and certainty of value based on the mixed consideration offered to QMX Shareholders, and positive market reaction, shareholder approval of this resolution is warranted.”

Glass Lewis’ report cites Eldorado’s previous key financing in QMX, the negotiation process which resulted in a higher price for QMX Shareholders and the strong premiums along with the mixed structure of cash and equity offered within the Consideration in recommending QMX Shareholders vote in favour of the Arrangement.

The Meeting

The special meeting of QMX Shareholders (the “Meeting”) to vote on the Arrangement is scheduled to be held in a virtual-only format on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) via live audio webcast online at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1080.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT – PLEASE VOTE TODAY

The proxy voting deadline is 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on Friday, March 19, 2021.
The board of directors unanimously recommends that
QMX Shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement.

Full details of the Arrangement are described in the Company’s management information circular dated February 9, 2021 (the “Circular”) and can be found on the Company’s website at https://www.qmxgold.ca/special-meeting/. The Circular is also available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

How to Vote

Your vote is important regardless of the number of Shares you own. Please vote today.

Voting for Beneficial Shareholders

  • INTERNET: Go to www.proxyvote.com. Enter the 12-digit control number printed on the voting instruction form and follow the instructions on the screen.
