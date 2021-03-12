Western Digital Announces Virtual Investor Event to Showcase Flash Technology Overview on March 18, 2021

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) will host a virtual investor event on Thursday, March 18 beginning at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET.

The presentation, hosted by Dr. Siva Sivaram, President of Technology and Strategy, will focus on flash technology, detailing the structural and strategic underpinnings that allow Western Digital to deliver new technologies and industry transforming products. Dr. Sivaram will also discuss the company’s flash joint venture, strategy, technology development, and product innovation.

Registration for the live webcast will be accessible through Western Digital’s Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com. An archived replay will be accessible through the website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.