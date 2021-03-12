 

Nova Leap Health Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or “the Company”), a home health care organization ranked #2 on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, is pleased to announce the release of financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise specified.

Nova Leap Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

Financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include the following:

  • Cash balance of $2,778,845 at December 31, 2020 was the second highest reported cash balance in the Company’s history and was an increase of 69.9% over the cash balance of $1,635,211 at December 31, 2019;
  • Operating cash flows of $3,012,303 for 2020 as compared to 2019 operating cash flows of $585,645. Of the 2020 cash flows, $2,332,519 can be attributed to the estimated forgivable amount of PPP loans and other COVID-19 related government grants. In the absence of COVID-19 related government assistance during 2020, operating cash flows would have been $679,784, a year over year increase of 16.1% and a record for Nova Leap;
  • Achieved full year 2020 EBITDA of $462,007, a decrease of 49.1% over full year 2019 EBITDA of $907,260;

    A chart accompanying this announcement is available at
    https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c161b5d9-755e-49ea ...
  • Quarterly EBITDA of ($36,515) in Q4 2020 decreased when compared to Q4 2019 EBITDA of $181,660 and Q3 2020 EBITDA of $119,771;
  • Achieved full year 2020 revenues of $17,309,407, a decrease of 0.55% over full year 2019 revenues of $17,404,715;

    A chart accompanying this announcement is available at
    https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e29fce4-1673-41f4 ...
  • Achieved Q4 2020 revenues of $4,483,539, an increase of 6.0% over Q3 2020 revenues of $4,231,326 and a decrease of 7.0% over Q4 2019 revenues of $4,818,729;
  • Gross margin as a percentage of revenue increased from 33.6% in 2019 to 33.9% in 2020;
  • The Company reported adjusted net income of $719,088 for Q4 2020, an increase over Q3 2020 adjusted net loss of ($82,913);
  • The Company reported a Q4 2020 net income of $1,236,350 as compared to a Q3 2020 net income of $467,773 and a full year 2020 net income of $1,256,298 as compared to a net loss of $1,055,815 for the year ended December 31, 2019;
  • Head Office costs as a percentage of revenue continued to be well managed and decreased to 6.5% in 2020 from 6.7% in 2019 and 11% in 2018;
  • Nova Leap’s history of accounts receivable collection remains exceptional with an estimated collection rate of 99.8%, similar to the 99.8% rate for 2019;
  • Successfully integrated the Q4 2020 acquisitions of two home care companies located in Massachusetts and Ohio.

Subsequent events to Q4 2020

