 

Badger Daylighting Ltd. Announces Board of Director Changes

CALGARY, Alberta, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Daylighting Ltd. (“Badger” or the “Company”) (TSX:BAD) announces the planned retirement of Garry Mihaichuk and the appointment of Stephen Jones to Badger’s Board of Directors.

Garry Mihaichuk has indicated that he will be retiring at the Company’s 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders. “We would like to thank Garry for his 15 years of service to the Company and for his Board leadership as Chair of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee and previously, Chair of the Health and Safety Committee. Garry’s leadership and collaboration on the board will be missed and Badger has benefitted from the significant contributions he has made over the years,” said Glen Roane, Chair of the Board.

“We are pleased to welcome Stephen as an independent director to Badger’s Board,” said Mr. Roane. “Stephen’s wide range of U.S. business experience will be a tremendous benefit to Badger. The addition of Stephen further strengthens the Board’s skills and experiences, providing valuable perspective and insight as we execute on Badger’s strategic growth initiatives. We look forward to Stephen’s contribution,” added Mr. Roane.

Stephen Jones is a corporate director, currently serving as a director of Tronox Holdings plc and the Bloomsburg University Foundation. From 2015 to 2020, Mr. Jones was President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Covanta Holding Corporation, a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and a leading global provider of sustainable waste and energy solutions. In addition, over the past 20 years, Mr. Jones has held a variety of senior-level management positions with Air Products and Chemicals Inc., a global supplier of industrial gases, equipment and services. He served as a senior vice president and general manager, Tonnage Gases, Equipment and Energy of Air Products, from April 2009 through September 2014, Air Products’ China president in Shanghai from June 2011 to September 2014, and was also a member of Air Products’ Corporate Executive Committee from 2007 to September 2014. Prior to joining Air Products in 1992, Mr. Jones practiced corporate law at Dechert LLP in Philadelphia, PA. Mr. Jones, who resides in Pennsylvania, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in finance from Temple University and a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Jones’ appointment is effective March 11, 2021, and he will be a member of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee and the Health, Safety and Environment Committee.

About Badger Daylighting Ltd.
Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSX:BAD) is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries. These market segments consist primarily of infrastructure projects in areas such as energy generation, electricity and natural gas transmission networks, roads and highways, telecommunications, water and sewage treatment and general municipal infrastructure. Customers in these segments typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, particularly in large urban centres where safety and economic risks are high and therefore non-destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements. The Company’s key technology is the Badger HydrovacTM, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving Badger the opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.

For further information:
Paul Vanderberg, President and CEO         
Darren Yaworsky, Vice President, Finance and CFO
Pramod Bhatia, Vice President, Strategic Planning and Investor Relations

Badger Daylighting Ltd.
ATCO Centre II
Suite 400, 919 - 11th Avenue SW
Calgary, Alberta T2R 1P3
Telephone (403) 264-8500
Fax (403) 228-9773

Source: Badger Daylighting Ltd.




