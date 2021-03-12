PHX Energy Services Announces Inaugural ESG and Sustainability Report

CALGARY, Alberta, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHX Energy Services Corp. ("PHX Energy" "we" "our" or the "Corporation") (TSX: PHX) is pleased to announce the release of our inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) and Sustainability Report, highlighting our performance, strategies, commitments, and initiatives related to sustainability, ethical business practices and social responsibility.



We are committed to being stewards of the environment, investing in our people, giving back to the community and conducting our business with the utmost integrity. We are proud to share this with our stakeholders through transparent ESG disclosure that discusses the actions we have taken, the results we have achieved, commitments we have made and initiatives we are taking to continually improve. Highlights of our ESG Report include: