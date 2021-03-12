 

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Partial Redemption of Senior Secured Notes Due 2025

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.03.2021, 01:31  |   |   |   

PHOENIX, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced that its indirect subsidiary, Williams Scotsman International, Inc., will redeem $65,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) on March 26, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”).

The Notes will be redeemed for a redemption price equal to 103% of the principal amount of the Notes redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest to but not including the Redemption Date (together, the “Redemption Payment”). From and after the Redemption Date, all interest will cease to accrue on the Notes redeemed.

Investors in the Notes should contact the bank or broker through which they hold a beneficial interest in the Notes for information about obtaining the Redemption Payment for the Notes redeemed in which they have a beneficial interest.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “estimates,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “shall,” “outlook” and variations of these words and similar expressions (or the negative thereof) identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. The forward-looking statements set forth above involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any such statement, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company’s Safe Harbor Compliance Statement for Forward-Looking Statements included in the Company’s recent filings, including Form 10-K and 10-Q, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.

WillScot Mobile Mini trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC”. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, WillScot Mobile Mini is a North American leader in turnkey modular space and portable storage solutions. It was formed in 2020 upon the merger of leaders in the modular space and portable storage markets. Together the WillScot and Mobile Mini brands operate approximately 275 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom with a combined fleet of over 350,000 portable offices and storage containers. The Company leases turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a diverse customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors. WillScot Mobile Mini creates value by enabling customers to add space efficiently and cost-effectively – when the solution is perfect, productivity is all the customer sees.

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Nick Girardi
nick.girardi@willscotmobilemini.com

Media Inquiries:

Scott Junk
scott.junk@willscotmobilemini.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Partial Redemption of Senior Secured Notes Due 2025 PHOENIX, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced that its indirect …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Aeterna Zentaris Continues to Demonstrate Pipeline Expansion – Announces the Initiation of Its ...
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
Entera Bio Ltd Announces Positive Topline EB613 Phase 2 Biomarker Data
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Offering
01.03.21
WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Launch of Secondary Offering and Concurrent Stock Repurchase
25.02.21
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Provides 2021 Outlook
24.02.21
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Participate in the Jefferies 2021 Global Business Services Conference
23.02.21
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Participate in the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference 2021