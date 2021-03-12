 

Intelligent Collaboration Promotes Digital Upgrading, H3C Launches Channel Kickoff 2021 in Turkey

ISTANBUL, Turkey, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The H3C Channel Kickoff 2021 was launched in Turkey on March 10 as the fourth leg of the annual virtual event. With the theme of "Moving your business forward", H3C Channel Kickoff 2021 encourages global partners to embrace new challenges and seize opportunities alike, to create more business value with H3C in the new year. Hundreds of local partners and industrial representatives invited to join the event.

With its strategically advantageous location connecting Europe and Asia, Turkey plays an important role in international commerce and trade. In addition, despite the challenges of COVID-19, Turkey was one of the few major economies to maintain economic growth in 2020. The Turkish government greatly support businesses in their move toward digital transformation, thus preparing the economy for further digitalization. They also attaches great importance to the training of technical talents. H3C has been committed to recruiting digital talents and promoting the local digital ecosystem since entering the Turkish market.

H3C will increase its support for overseas partners through continuous optimization of the EcoPartnership policy, further in collaboration with local partners to create scenario-based digital solutions that focus on customers’ core business needs to unleash the true value of digital transformation and move their business forward.

"Turkey is one of the world's fastest-growing emerging economies in recent years, and it is also one of the key markets for H3C. Various industries in Turkey have a pressing need for digital transformation and upgrading," said Richard Xie, Vice President of International Business at H3C. "Leveraging deep insights into the market catering to customers' needs, we are striving to providing local businesses a full range of digital solutions that are specifically suited to respective application scenarios, thereby helping them achieve maximum business growth."

During the event, Davis Hui, the Head of H3C Global Channel Management said in this keynote speech that "This year we will further improve the open, cooperative, and win-win-win partner ecosystem in terms of channel partner recruitment, training and incentive. By establishing regional strategic partnerships, H3C will work with local partners to leverage global resources in government, transportation, education, energy and other sectors, helping customers to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly changing market environment."

Felix Zhao, Country General Manager of H3C Turkey also presented the excellence awards at the 2020 Partners Awards in recognizing partners' efforts and outstanding performance to empower the industrial business innovation through digital technology. Five partners received the Top Sales Elite Award, Industrial Market Development Award, Solution Sales Elite Award, Top Service Sales and Delivery Award, and the Best Collaboration Award.

"As a key Eurasian hub that connects Eastern and Western civilizations, Turkey has vigorously promoted digitalization in recent years," said Felix Zhao, adding that since official entry into Turkey, H3C has fulfilled more than 100 successful projects spanning education, government and healthcare, among other sectors, while certifying more than 60 partners and more than 80 engineers.

"We've reached in-depth cooperation with a variety of local well-known ICT partners in sales, service, talent and other fields, in the process developing strong relationships, jointly in supporting Turkey's digital transformation."

Since 2019, H3C officially announced its international strategic plan and business vision, and has built a complete sales and service network and partner ecosystem step by step, with its products and services being applied in more than 100 countries and regions including Russia, Malaysia, Japan, among other markets.

As the global digitalization accelerates, H3C will increase its support for overseas partners through continuous optimization of the EcoPartnership policy, further in collaboration with local partners to create scenario-based digital solutions that focus on customers' core business needs to unleash the true value of digital transformation and move their business forward.

About H3C

H3C is an industry leader in the provision of Digital Solutions and is committed to becoming the most trusted partner to the customers in their quest for business innovation and digital transformation. H3C offers a full portfolio of Digital Infrastructure products, spanning across compute, storage, networking, security and related domains, and provides a comprehensive one-stop digital platform that includes cloud computing, big data, interconnectivity, information security, new safety, Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G solutions, as well as end-to-end technical services.

For more information about H3C, please visit http://www.h3c.com/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1454694/H3C.jpg



