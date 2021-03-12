 

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on Behalf of Sonoma Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) on behalf of Sonoma stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Sonoma has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Sonoma filed an 8-K with the SEC on November 17, 2020. The filing announced that the Company’s “unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 should no longer be relied upon.” The Company added that the financial statements “contained material errors” and that “the Company will need to restate them.”

Based on these facts, the Company’s shares fell by more than 14% on the next trading day, to close at $6.82 per share on November 18, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sonoma shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



10.03.21
ROSEN, NATIONALLY REGARDED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – SNOA
04.03.21
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Spring Virtual Investor Conferences
16.02.21
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter FY 2021 Financial Results

17.02.21
167
SNOA (Mkap $22 M) Cash $12.6 M) Etliche Produkte am Markt + weitere Produkteinführungen