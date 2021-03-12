Hayward Holdings Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (“Hayward”), a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 40,277,778 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. Of the shares offered, 22,200,000 shares are being offered by Hayward and 18,077,778 shares are being offered by existing stockholders. In addition, the existing stockholders granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,041,666 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. Hayward’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on March 12, 2021, under the ticker symbol “HAYW.” The offering is expected to close on March 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds from the offering to Hayward, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Hayward, are expected to be approximately $377.4 million. Hayward intends to use the net proceeds it receives from the offering to repay outstanding indebtedness under its senior secured credit facilities. Hayward will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the existing stockholders.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Nomura are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the offering. Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Baird, Guggenheim Securities and Jefferies are also acting as joint bookrunning managers. BMO Capital Markets, KeyBanc Capital Markets, William Blair, Houlihan Lokey and Moelis & Company are acting as co-managers.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255, telephone: 1-800-294-1322 or email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Nomura, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, Worldwide Plaza, 309 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10019, telephone: 212-667-9000 or email: equitysyndicateamericas@nomura.com.