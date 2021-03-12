 

Hayward Holdings Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.03.2021, 04:45  |  14   |   |   

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (“Hayward”), a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 40,277,778 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. Of the shares offered, 22,200,000 shares are being offered by Hayward and 18,077,778 shares are being offered by existing stockholders. In addition, the existing stockholders granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,041,666 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. Hayward’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on March 12, 2021, under the ticker symbol “HAYW.” The offering is expected to close on March 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds from the offering to Hayward, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Hayward, are expected to be approximately $377.4 million. Hayward intends to use the net proceeds it receives from the offering to repay outstanding indebtedness under its senior secured credit facilities. Hayward will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the existing stockholders.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Nomura are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the offering. Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Baird, Guggenheim Securities and Jefferies are also acting as joint bookrunning managers. BMO Capital Markets, KeyBanc Capital Markets, William Blair, Houlihan Lokey and Moelis & Company are acting as co-managers.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255, telephone: 1-800-294-1322 or email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Nomura, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, Worldwide Plaza, 309 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10019, telephone: 212-667-9000 or email: equitysyndicateamericas@nomura.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hayward Holdings Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering Hayward Holdings, Inc. (“Hayward”), a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 40,277,778 shares of its common …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
FCC Approves Transfer of Licenses Related to AVANGRID’s Proposed PNM Resources Merger
Wells Fargo Asset Management Wins Five Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
FalconStor Enhances Cloud-Based Data Protection Solution with Massive Expansion of Capabilities, ...
CI Financial to Acquire New York-Based RIA Barrett Asset Management
Cresco Labs Announces Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period for the Proposed Acquisition of Bluma ...
Janus Henderson Wins Four Lipper Awards for US Funds
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Cipher Mining Inc., a Newly Formed US-based Bitcoin Mining Company, to Become a Publicly Traded ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer