 

Yeahka Limited to Report 2020 Annual Results on Thursday, March 25, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.03.2021, 04:45  |  53   |   |   

HONG KONG, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yeahka Limited ("Yeahka" or the "Company", stock code: 9923.HK), a leading payment-based technology platform in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call on March 25, 2021 at 8:00 PM Hong Kong Time (8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

Mainland China 400 820 6895
Hong Kong +852 3018 8307
U.S. 1844 760 0770 (Toll Free) / +1 347 549 4094
U.K. 0800 051 4241 (Toll Free) / +44 203 713 5084
International +65 6713 5330
Passcode 5451668

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until April 2, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

Mainland China 400 632 2162
Hong Kong +852 3051 2780
U.S. 1855 452 5696 (Toll Free)
U.K. 0808 234 0072 (Toll Free)
International +61 2 8199 0299
Passcode 5451668

About YEAHKA LIMITED (9923.HK)

Yeahka Limited is a leading payment-based technology platform in China providing payment and technology-enabled business services to merchants and consumers. The Company was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in June 2020. The Company's value proposition is to create a commercial digitalized ecosystem that enables seamless, convenient and reliable payment transactions between merchants and consumers and further offer a rich variety of technology-enabled business services, including (i) merchant SaaS products, which help customers improve their operational efficiency, (ii) precision marketing services, allowing customers to effectively reach their target markets, and (iii) fintech services, which cater to customers' diverse financial needs.

For more information, please visit www.yeahka.com/en/investors.html

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Yeahka Limited
IR team
E-mail: ir@yeahka.com 

Christensen China Limited
Shirley Chan
Telephone: +852 2232 3933
Email: schan@christensenir.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Yeahka Limited to Report 2020 Annual Results on Thursday, March 25, 2021 HONG KONG, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Yeahka Limited ("Yeahka" or the "Company", stock code: 9923.HK), a leading payment-based technology platform in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the year ended …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Aeterna Zentaris Continues to Demonstrate Pipeline Expansion – Announces the Initiation of Its ...
Entera Bio Ltd Announces Positive Topline EB613 Phase 2 Biomarker Data
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
ING publishes 2020 Annual Report
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...