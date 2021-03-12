Yeahka Limited to Report 2020 Annual Results on Thursday, March 25, 2021

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call on March 25, 2021 at 8:00 PM Hong Kong Time (8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time) .

HONG KONG, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yeahka Limited ("Yeahka" or the "Company", stock code: 9923.HK), a leading payment-based technology platform in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

About YEAHKA LIMITED (9923.HK)

Yeahka Limited is a leading payment-based technology platform in China providing payment and technology-enabled business services to merchants and consumers. The Company was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in June 2020. The Company's value proposition is to create a commercial digitalized ecosystem that enables seamless, convenient and reliable payment transactions between merchants and consumers and further offer a rich variety of technology-enabled business services, including (i) merchant SaaS products, which help customers improve their operational efficiency, (ii) precision marketing services, allowing customers to effectively reach their target markets, and (iii) fintech services, which cater to customers' diverse financial needs.

