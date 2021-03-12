 

Oak Street Health Announces Pricing of $800.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.03.2021, 05:12  |  52   |   |   

Oak Street Health, Inc. (“Oak Street”) (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced the pricing of $800.0 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering (the “offering”) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Oak Street also granted the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of the notes. The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on March 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in approximately $780.5 million in net proceeds to Oak Street after deducting the initial purchasers’ discount and estimated offering expenses payable by Oak Street (assuming no exercise of the initial purchasers’ option to purchase additional notes).

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Oak Street. The notes will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the notes will not accrete. The notes will mature on March 15, 2026, unless earlier redeemed, repurchased or converted. Oak Street may not redeem the notes prior to March 20, 2024. Oak Street may redeem for cash all or any portion of the notes, at its option, on or after March 20, 2024, if the last reported sale price of Oak Street’s common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive), during any 30 consecutive trading day period (including the last trading day of such period) ending on and including the trading day preceding the date on which Oak Street provides notice of redemption at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus any accrued and unpaid special interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. No sinking fund is provided for the notes, which means that Oak Street is not required to redeem or retire the notes periodically.

Holders of the notes will have the right to require Oak Street to repurchase all or a portion of their notes upon the occurrence of a fundamental change (as defined in the indenture governing the notes) at a purchase price of 100% of their principal amount plus any accrued and unpaid special interest. In connection with certain corporate events or if the Company calls any notes for redemption, the Company will, under certain circumstances, increase the conversion rate for noteholders who elect to convert their notes in connection with any such corporate event or convert their notes called for redemption.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oak Street Health Announces Pricing of $800.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Oak Street Health, Inc. (“Oak Street”) (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced the pricing of $800.0 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
FCC Approves Transfer of Licenses Related to AVANGRID’s Proposed PNM Resources Merger
Wells Fargo Asset Management Wins Five Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
FalconStor Enhances Cloud-Based Data Protection Solution with Massive Expansion of Capabilities, ...
CI Financial to Acquire New York-Based RIA Barrett Asset Management
Cresco Labs Announces Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period for the Proposed Acquisition of Bluma ...
Janus Henderson Wins Four Lipper Awards for US Funds
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Cipher Mining Inc., a Newly Formed US-based Bitcoin Mining Company, to Become a Publicly Traded ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Oak Street Health Announces Proposed Private Placement of $750.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes
09.03.21
Oak Street Health Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
02.03.21
Oak Street Health to Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
23.02.21
Oak Street Health to Enter Georgia, Extending Its National Footprint to 14 States
11.02.21
Oak Street Health Announces the Upsize and Pricing of Secondary Offering