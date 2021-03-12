Oak Street Health Announces Pricing of $800.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes

Oak Street Health, Inc. (“Oak Street”) (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced the pricing of $800.0 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering (the “offering”) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Oak Street also granted the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of the notes. The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on March 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in approximately $780.5 million in net proceeds to Oak Street after deducting the initial purchasers’ discount and estimated offering expenses payable by Oak Street (assuming no exercise of the initial purchasers’ option to purchase additional notes).

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Oak Street. The notes will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the notes will not accrete. The notes will mature on March 15, 2026, unless earlier redeemed, repurchased or converted. Oak Street may not redeem the notes prior to March 20, 2024. Oak Street may redeem for cash all or any portion of the notes, at its option, on or after March 20, 2024, if the last reported sale price of Oak Street’s common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive), during any 30 consecutive trading day period (including the last trading day of such period) ending on and including the trading day preceding the date on which Oak Street provides notice of redemption at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus any accrued and unpaid special interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. No sinking fund is provided for the notes, which means that Oak Street is not required to redeem or retire the notes periodically.

Holders of the notes will have the right to require Oak Street to repurchase all or a portion of their notes upon the occurrence of a fundamental change (as defined in the indenture governing the notes) at a purchase price of 100% of their principal amount plus any accrued and unpaid special interest. In connection with certain corporate events or if the Company calls any notes for redemption, the Company will, under certain circumstances, increase the conversion rate for noteholders who elect to convert their notes in connection with any such corporate event or convert their notes called for redemption.