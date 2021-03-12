Invacare Corporation Prices Offering of $110 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Notes

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) (the “Company”) priced $110 million aggregate principal amount of 4.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced $100 million in aggregate principal amount. In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $15 million aggregate principal amount of notes, which shall be delivered within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date the Company first issues the notes.

The notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.25% per year payable semi-annually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning September 15, 2021. The notes will mature on March 15, 2026, unless repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date. Prior to September 15, 2025, the notes will be convertible only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods, and thereafter, at any time until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date.

Upon conversion, the notes may be settled in cash, the Company’s common shares or a combination of cash and the Company’s common shares, at the Company’s election.

The notes will not be redeemable at the Company’s election before March 20, 2024. On or after March 20, 2024, the Company may, at its option, redeem for cash all or any portion of the notes only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods, at 100% of their principal, plus any accrued and unpaid interest.

Holders of the notes will have the right to require the Company to repurchase all or some of their notes at 100% of their principal, plus any accrued and unpaid interest, upon the occurrence of certain fundamental changes.

The conversion rate will initially be 94.6096 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $10.57 per common share). The initial conversion price of the notes represents a premium of approximately 27.5% to the $8.29 per share closing price of the Company’s common shares on March 11, 2021. The sale of the notes is expected to close March 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.