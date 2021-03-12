 

Invacare Corporation Prices Offering of $110 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.03.2021, 05:18  |  67   |   |   

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) (the “Company”) priced $110 million aggregate principal amount of 4.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced $100 million in aggregate principal amount. In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $15 million aggregate principal amount of notes, which shall be delivered within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date the Company first issues the notes.

The notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.25% per year payable semi-annually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning September 15, 2021. The notes will mature on March 15, 2026, unless repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date. Prior to September 15, 2025, the notes will be convertible only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods, and thereafter, at any time until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date.

Upon conversion, the notes may be settled in cash, the Company’s common shares or a combination of cash and the Company’s common shares, at the Company’s election.

The notes will not be redeemable at the Company’s election before March 20, 2024. On or after March 20, 2024, the Company may, at its option, redeem for cash all or any portion of the notes only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods, at 100% of their principal, plus any accrued and unpaid interest.

Holders of the notes will have the right to require the Company to repurchase all or some of their notes at 100% of their principal, plus any accrued and unpaid interest, upon the occurrence of certain fundamental changes.

The conversion rate will initially be 94.6096 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $10.57 per common share). The initial conversion price of the notes represents a premium of approximately 27.5% to the $8.29 per share closing price of the Company’s common shares on March 11, 2021. The sale of the notes is expected to close March 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Invacare Corporation Prices Offering of $110 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Notes Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) (the “Company”) priced $110 million aggregate principal amount of 4.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
FCC Approves Transfer of Licenses Related to AVANGRID’s Proposed PNM Resources Merger
Wells Fargo Asset Management Wins Five Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
FalconStor Enhances Cloud-Based Data Protection Solution with Massive Expansion of Capabilities, ...
CI Financial to Acquire New York-Based RIA Barrett Asset Management
Cresco Labs Announces Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period for the Proposed Acquisition of Bluma ...
Janus Henderson Wins Four Lipper Awards for US Funds
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Cipher Mining Inc., a Newly Formed US-based Bitcoin Mining Company, to Become a Publicly Traded ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Invacare Corporation Proposed Offering of $100 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Notes
02.03.21
Invacare Corporation to Participate at March Conferences
01.03.21
Invacare Corporation Introduces the Next Generation Alber e-motion Power Assist Device
10.02.21
Invacare Corporation Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2020