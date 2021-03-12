 

Bank Boardrooms Continue to Lack Technology Experience, Accenture Report Reveals

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.03.2021, 06:05  |  18   |   |   

Despite the significant increase in the adoption of digital technologies over the past few years, there is a continued lack of technology expertise and digital fluency in the boardrooms of the world’s largest banks, according to a new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005191/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Accenture plc!
Short
Basispreis 277,48€
Hebel 13,14
Ask 0,95
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 228,95€
Hebel 8,62
Ask 0,32
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Professional technology experience by board director

Professional technology experience by board director

Building on a similar report from 2015, the new report, “Boosting the Boardroom’s Technology Expertise – Focus on Banking,” is based on an analysis of the professional backgrounds of nearly 2,000 directors of more than 100 of the world’s largest banks by assets. It finds that while banks are ramping up their technology investments to keep pace with changing consumer demands ― such as the growing need for digital interaction and remote working as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic ― their boards of directors lack the technology expertise to minimize the risks and maximize the benefits of their technology investments.

“Much of the disruption brought about by the pandemic has led to a rapid shift within banking to more digital touchpoints, requiring speedy technology investments,” said Mauro Macchi, who leads Accenture Strategy & Consulting in Europe. “Banks that are accelerating their cloud adoption to better manage change would benefit from a board with technology experience that can help ensure that technology investments are compatible across various business units.”

According to the report, Accenture recommends that 25% of banks’ board directors should have technology experience. While the world’s largest banks have made progress on adding technology experience in the boardroom ― which Accenture defines as executives holding or having held senior technology positions at a company or senior responsibilities at a technology firm ― that progress has been slow.

For instance, only 10% of all board directors, as well as 10% of the CEOs on the boards, evaluated for the report have professional technology experience, up just 4 and 6 percentage points, respectively, from five years ago. In addition, the number of banks whose board has at least one member with professional technology experience has increased only 10 percentage points in the past five years, from 57% to 67% ― meaning that one-third of banks still have no board members with professional technology experience.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bank Boardrooms Continue to Lack Technology Experience, Accenture Report Reveals Despite the significant increase in the adoption of digital technologies over the past few years, there is a continued lack of technology expertise and digital fluency in the boardrooms of the world’s largest banks, according to a new report from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
FCC Approves Transfer of Licenses Related to AVANGRID’s Proposed PNM Resources Merger
Wells Fargo Asset Management Wins Five Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
FalconStor Enhances Cloud-Based Data Protection Solution with Massive Expansion of Capabilities, ...
CI Financial to Acquire New York-Based RIA Barrett Asset Management
Cresco Labs Announces Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period for the Proposed Acquisition of Bluma ...
Janus Henderson Wins Four Lipper Awards for US Funds
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Cipher Mining Inc., a Newly Formed US-based Bitcoin Mining Company, to Become a Publicly Traded ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Accenture Completes Acquisition of Imaginea to Expand its Global Cloud First Capabilities
10.03.21
Accenture Acquires fable+ to Expand Capabilities in Analytics-Driven Transformation and Workplace Cultures
03.03.21
Accenture Acquires REPL to Expand Retail Technology and Supply Chain Capabilities
02.03.21
Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 18, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
01.03.21
Accenture Bolsters Supply Chain & Operations Capabilities in Australia with Acquisition of GRA
01.03.21
Accenture to Acquire Industrial Robotics and Automation Solutions Provider Pollux
01.03.21
Accenture Acquires Leadership and Talent Consultancy Cirrus to Support C-Suite Transformations
24.02.21
Accenture and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Accelerate U.K.’s Transition to Net-Zero Carbon Emissions
17.02.21
As Digital Gap Widens in Wake of Pandemic, ‘Masters of Change’ Will Define the Future, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2021
16.02.21
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of Infinity Works