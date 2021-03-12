Nokia selected by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. to advance car carrier vessel digital transformation

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has been selected by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. (‘K’ LINE) to deliver a 4G/LTE Field Area Network (FAN) solution for its latest LNG-fueled car carrier ‘CENTURY HIGHWAY GREEN’.

The IP/MPLS-based network, will provide ’K’ LINE with a FAN environment that delivers high-speed, secure, encrypted wireless communications between ship and shore. It will enable application of a range of new efficient digital services such as CCTV and high-speed data transfer for remote monitoring of onload/offload work and remote visual inspection of machinery when the vessel is in port in Japan or overseas.

Hiroshi Uchida, Head of AI Digitalization Strategy Group, ‘K’LINE, said: “Working with Nokia, we plan to accelerate the development and utilization of advanced digital technologies that enable safer, world-class shipping services. With the Nokia 4G/LTE network, we will be able to communicate more effectively during berthing, using the same sophisticated technology as available on land. This creates the capability to deliver improved operational performance, skills transfer and safety management.”

Donny Janssens, Head of Customer Team, Nokia Enterprise Japan, said: “Through deployment of the field area network, we’re helping ‘K’ LINE not only to enhance operational efficiency and industrial safety but also to advance its digital transformation. This is the first Nokia 4G/LTE FAN deployment in Japan, bringing it to a new market following its successful deployment in mining sites, electric grids and ports worldwide.”

The solution comprises the Nokia 7705 SAR-Hm LTE router for on-board installation, as well as the Nokia 7705 SAR-8 for use onshore. This router pairing supports video and data transfer from the ship’s onboard CCTV and IT systems over LTE connections when in port. This FAN solution will enable ‘K’ LINE to closely monitor loading and unloading in real time, and to significantly reduce time needed for large file exchange during port calls.

All data is protected by Nokia’s Network Group Encryption (NGE). This encrypted communication technology protects MPLS services with minimal overhead and ensures a high level of security and quality of service without any degradation of LTE link performance.

The domestic communication lines will be provided by KDDI Corporation and the system integration will be provided by KCCS Mobile Engineering Co., Ltd.

Nokia has deployed mission-critical networks to over 1,500 leading customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale, and public sector segments around the globe.

Leading enterprises across industries are leveraging decades of Nokia experience building some of the biggest and most advanced IP, optical, and wireless networks on the planet. Nokia has pioneered the private wireless space with many verticals and now has over 260 large enterprise customers deploying it around the world, of which over 40 incorporate 5G.

Additional resources:

About Nokia

We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together the world’s intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and societies. With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud and enabling technologies. Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

About ‘K’ Line

The ‘K’ LINE Group is an integrated logistics company that owns and operates various fleets tailored to worldwide marine transportation needs, including land transportation and warehousing businesses. K” LINE has been actively and proficiently expanding its business activities since its establishment in 1919. We will strengthen and accelerate safety, environmental, and quality initiatives, and strengthening our technical and sales capabilities to overcome the changing conditions and continue steadily increasing our corporate value.

Media Inquiries:

Japan Media Relations

Takayuki Omino

Phone: +81 80 9813 3239

Email: takayuki.omino@nokia.com

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com



