 

VIVAIA Launches a Free Trial Campaign for Brand New Collections to Invite More Public Participation in Sustainability

VIVAIA, a women's eco-friendly footwear brand, has launched a new round of the ''Brand New Collections Free Trial'' campaign worldwide on March 12th, 2021.

MIAMI, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As an eco-friendly brand, VIVAIA has committed to creating stylish, comfortable, and sustainable footwear for women. In this event, VIVAIA provides eight collections of its pre-launched Spring Summer 2021 New Arrivals, which are the breakthroughs in VIVAIA's previous categories and styles.

"Our SS 2021 New Collection is inspired by women in different professions and lifestyles. We hope that we can offer more shoes of various styles for our customers to choose from, such as the mule Giselle suitable for a seaside holiday, elegant heels Emery and Della both for parties and daily work, and sneaker Evermore supporting hiking activities. Every woman can discover the one that suits their own lifestyle," said Jeff Evans, the Chief Designer of VIVAIA, "and in the meanwhile, we are eager to hear more feedback and suggestions from them, so that VIVAIA can achieve a better future. And that's why we launched this Free Trial campaign."

Application period from March 12th, 2021, to March 24th, 2021.

Application Link: https://bit.ly/3etr7kM

This is not the first time for VIVAIA to invite customers to experience their products. Last year, the brand conducted a similar campaign for their evergreen styles of flats, which got a lot of authentic feedback from 200 testers, and their support has helped to upgrade the products. And this time VIVAIA is recruiting 500 testers from all over the world.

"My favorite thing of all (and the reason I really wanted them rather than other brands) is that they are sustainable, preventing the plastic bottle from being broken down into microplastics and harming marine life." said the tester who participated in VIVAIA last free trial campaign.

VIVAIA Spring Summer 2021 New Arrivals

The brand applies the unique 3D knit technology: extruding plastic bottles into threads to knit the shoe uppers. So far, VIVAIA has recycled 23,000 plastic bottles from the ocean.

As a newborn brand, VIVAIA always sticks to its social responsibility of sustainability and focuses on creating a positive impact on both the world and the people. Therefore, they launch this free trial campaign and try to encourage more public to participate in the environment protection.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1455101/2021311_184930.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1455102/Lark20210311_160303.jpg

 



