Total funding of approximately EUR 1 million for a multi-service, cloud-based ICT platform for the recycling and reuse of bulky solid waste in the urban area of the Genoa metropolitan area

The research project will be coordinated by AMIU and will involve 8 industrial partners. The company will provide its know-how in the cleantech industry

algoWatt S.p.A., GreenTech Solutions Company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA), announces that the project "Efficacity - Intelligent and efficient optimisation of the process of reuse and collection of waste in urban areas", coordinated by AMIU Genoa and in which the company is an industrial partner, has been financed.

The Efficacity project, with a total value of around Euro 2 million, received funding of over Euro 1 million from the 2020 call of the POR FESR 2014-2020 - Axis 1 - Action 1.2.4 - Poles of Research and Innovation. Support for the realisation of complex projects of research and development activities for the enterprises aggregated to the Poles of Research and Innovation, following the approval by Finanziaria Ligure per lo Sviluppo Economico - FI.L.S.E. S.p.A., a technical entity that supports and assists the Liguria Region and the other Ligurian territorial entities in the planning, definition and implementation of policies and interventions in support of the Ligurian economic system.

The algoWatt Research & Innovation team (share of the funding of approximately Euro 0.2 million), in partnership with the coordinator Amiu (Azienda Multiservizi e d'Igiene Urbana of Genoa) and 7 other industrial companies, will participate in the design and development of the management and planning system for the collection of bulky solid waste, data management for the optimisation of the loading of collection vehicles and the storage of bulky items, algorithms for the dynamic planning of collection missions. algoWatt will also be able to provide to the cluster of companies involved in the project with its know-how in the cleantech and environmental industry, based on its many years of experience in the management of resource recovery and material recycling plants.