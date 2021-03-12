AURELIUS Equity Opportunities announces very good preliminary numbers for financial year 2020 - EBITDA of the combined Group rises to EUR 431.1 million

- Operating EBITDA came to EUR 167.6 million, at the level of the previous year (2019: EUR 168.9 million) despite the coronavirus pandemic

- Very solid cash holdings of EUR 422.9 million after redemption of the convertible bond

- Positive outlook for a transaction-intensive year in 2021

Munich, March 12, 2021 - Based on preliminary, not yet audited numbers, AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) generated total consolidated revenues of EUR 3,230.1 million in the 2020 financial year (2019: EUR 3,612.1 million), which was in line with expectations. Annualized consolidated revenues from continued operations amounted to EUR 3,415.8 million, after EUR 3,131.6 million in the previous year.

In last year's challenging environment, the EBITDA of the combined Group reached EUR 431.1 million, considerably higher than the prior-year figure of EUR 271.4 million

The significant increase in the EBITDA of the combined Group to EUR 431.1 million (2019: EUR 271.4 million) is mainly attributable to the transactions conducted in the 2020 financial year. A profit of EUR 78.7 million (2019: EUR 139.5 million) was generated by gains on exits, especially the successful sale of the GHOTEL Group in February 2020. In total, AURELIUS Equity Opportunities acquired six corporate groups, generating gains on bargain purchases of EUR 292.2 million (2019: EUR 65.3 million) in the 2020 financial year.