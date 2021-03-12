Compagnie Financière Tradition Full Year Results 2020
|PRESS RELEASE
|Lausanne, Date
Adjusted revenue of CHF 981.2m in 2020,
growth of 2.4% at constant exchange rates
Adjusted operating profit before exceptional items
of CHF 111.0m
Net profit Group share up 24.4% to CHF 70.9m
Cash dividend of CHF 5.0 per share;
exceptional distribution of treasury shares
(1:75 from capital contribution reserve)
|
CHF m
|
2020
|2019
|Variation at current exchange rates
|Variation at constant exchange rates
|Reported (IFRS)
|Revenue
|903.0
|924.0
|-2.3%
|+3.4%
|Operating profit
|84.1
|65.5
|+28.4%
|+35.9%
|Operating margin
|9.3%
|7.1%
|Profit before tax
|86.9
|72.4
|+20.0%
|+27.3%
|Net profit Group share
|70.9
|60.4
|+17.4%
|+24.4%
|Adjusted*
|Revenue
|981.2
|1'012.4
|-3.1%
|+2.4%
|Operating profit before exceptional items
|111.0
|107.9
|+2.9%
|+8.6%
|Operating margin before exceptional items
|11.3%
|10.7%
* with proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")
Overview
Business activities in 2020 took place against an unfolding health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with strong divergences from one period to the next. Indeed, after a first half-year showing strong growth with an increased volatility in the financial markets driving business volumes, notably in March. The Group subsequently observed a decrease in activity during the summer months, and more particularly in August. There was a renewed activity in November and December, with the prospect of the US elections which has not created additional volatility as could have been expected.
|
Wertpapier
