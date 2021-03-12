Net profit Group share up 24.4% to CHF 70.9m

Cash dividend of CHF 5.0 per share;

exceptional distribution of treasury shares

(1:75 from capital contribution reserve)





CHF m



2020 2019 Variation at current exchange rates Variation at constant exchange rates Reported (IFRS) Revenue 903.0 924.0 -2.3% +3.4% Operating profit 84.1 65.5 +28.4% +35.9% Operating margin 9.3% 7.1% Profit before tax 86.9 72.4 +20.0% +27.3% Net profit Group share 70.9 60.4 +17.4% +24.4% Adjusted* Revenue 981.2 1'012.4 -3.1% +2.4% Operating profit before exceptional items 111.0 107.9 +2.9% +8.6% Operating margin before exceptional items 11.3% 10.7%

* with proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")

Overview

Business activities in 2020 took place against an unfolding health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with strong divergences from one period to the next. Indeed, after a first half-year showing strong growth with an increased volatility in the financial markets driving business volumes, notably in March. The Group subsequently observed a decrease in activity during the summer months, and more particularly in August. There was a renewed activity in November and December, with the prospect of the US elections which has not created additional volatility as could have been expected.