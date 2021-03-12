 

Anycubic is to hold "Brand Fest" promotion on Aliexpress to usher in a good beginning for 2021

SHENZHEN, China, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Fest is a promotion day operated by a 3D printer brand Anycubic on Aliexpress from March 15-17 (PST).

Anycubic’s Printers Promotion for Brand Fest on Aliexpress

It is the first time that Anycubic its own brand activity on Aliexpress. Anycubic selects many popular and high-performance products and provides special offers for international buyers, in an effort to return new and regular customers and usher in a good beginning for the first month of the lunar calendar.

Models

Russia/руб

Photon Mono

14436.46

Photon Mono X

41092.57

Wash & Cure 2.0

7526.14

UV Resin Basic

1839.39

Anycubic Photon Mono is an affordable and fast monochrome resin 3D Printer. It is one of the classic, entry-level resin 3D printers with fast speed and is capable of producing high quality prints. If you're set on a resin printer, this is the best desktop 3D printer for you.

Photon Mono X is one of our most popular models with an extremely competitive price. This model features a large printing size, high printing speed and precision. The 192*120*245mm printing size can bring users more printing choices. Its maximum printing speed can be up to 60mm/h, which is 3 times faster than Photon. Its printing precision can reach 0.01mm.

Wash & Cure 2.0 is a multifunctional machine that integrates washing and curing. Its two cleaning methods bring users a lot of convenience and can avoid contact with resin. This model is absolutely a good choice for the post-processing of prints.

Anycubic's UV Resin Basic is a kind of professional resin especially made for LCD printers. The resin features low shrinkage, high precision, quick curing and great stability. Models printed with the resin can present clear details and delicate textures. The resin also has a good combination of hardness and toughness, which ensures a better printing quality and easy removal of the model.

About Anycubic

Anycubic is a leading company in 3D printer industry which specializes in 3D printer R&D, manufacturing and sales. We provide many affordable, high-performance and smart printers for different customers, consumers, hobbyists, schools and product designers. Since the establishment in 2015, we have been committed to propelling 3D printing technology so as to enable people from all walks of life to unleash their imagination and turn creativity into reality.

During the promotion, Anycubic will have many attractive deals, for example, free gift (1kg of resin)for top 3 buyers who pay at midnight, 8am, 4pm PST per day; free orders for the 1st, 199th, 399th buyer. There will also be slash deals to get a limited number of Photon mono and Wash & Cure 2.0 for only $1.

For more details and promotions can be found in Anycubic Offical Store on Aliexpress. https://s.click.aliexpress.com/e/_pwbNn3S

Carina
Email: mediacontact@anycubic.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451257/468x70.jpg  



