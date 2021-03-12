The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 11 Mar 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 26.7383 £ 23.3238 Estimated MTD return 1.41 % 1.27 % Estimated YTD return 3.10 % 2.44 % Estimated ITD return 167.38 % 133.24 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 21.10 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -21.09 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -22.83 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A