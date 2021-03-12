DGAP-News: APEIRON Biologics AG / Key word(s): Study results APEIRON's APN01 shows clinical benefits for severely ill COVID-19 patients in phase 2 trial 12.03.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Treatment was safe and well tolerated and no drug-related severe adverse events were observed

Significant improvement in mechanical ventilator-free days and reduction in viral RNA load observed

Biomarker development supports APN01's mode of action against SARS-CoV-2

Investigators and experts recommend further development of APN01 in COVID-19

Vienna, Austria, 12 March 2021: APEIRON Biologics AG, a privately held biotech company developing breakthrough therapies to treat cancer and respiratory conditions, announced today that APN01 (alunacedase alfa) treatment showed statistically significant improvements in specific areas for severely ill COVID-19 patients. APEIRON designed this study in March 2020 as one of the first trials to treat hospitalized patients with the then new SARS-CoV-2 virus. The trial was conducted in Austria, Germany, Denmark and Russia.

The multi-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, interventional phase 2 trial assessed the safety, tolerability and efficacy of APN01 in 178 patients with severe COVID-19 compared to placebo (clinical trials.gov NCT04335136). Both groups, APN01 (n=88) and placebo (n=90), also additionally received standard of care (SOC). Patients received treatment for 7 days with follow-ups until day 28.

The primary endpoint of the trial was a composite endpoint of all-cause death or invasive mechanical ventilation up to 28 days or until hospital discharge. The data showed that fewer patients treated with APN01 (n=9) died or received invasive ventilation compared to placebo (n=12), although statistical significance was not achieved due to the low total number of events. Standard of care has improved dramatically since study initiation, resulting in fewer deaths and less use of nvasive mechanical ventilation than at the time of design of the study.