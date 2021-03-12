 

Takeda Submits New Drug Application in Japan for Lanadelumab as a Preventive Treatment for Hereditary Angioedema Attacks

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced that it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan for lanadelumab subcutaneous injection, a monoclonal antibody therapy for prophylaxis against attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

HAE is a rare genetic disorder that results in recurrent attacks of oedema – swelling – in various parts of the body, including the abdomen, face, feet, genitals, hands and throat.2,3,4 HAE affects an estimated 1 in 50,000 people worldwide.5 In Japan, it is estimated that between 2,000 and 3,000 people are living with HAE, but only approximately 450 have been diagnosed due to low awareness of the disorder in the country.6

“HAE is unpredictable, debilitating and potentially life-threatening, and recognition of the disease remains low in Japan, meaning there are significant challenges relating to diagnosis and access to effective therapies,” said Naoyoshi Hirota, General Manager, Takeda Development Center, Japan. “Lanadelumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that specifically binds and decreases plasma kallikrein activity, with a proven efficacy and safety profile as a preventive treatment for HAE attacks. Takeda is committed to bringing important therapies such as lanadelumab to patients with high unmet medical needs around the world. Subject to approval, we are looking forward to providing lanadelumab as a new treatment option for patients in Japan living with HAE.”

Lanadelumab, under the tradename TAKHZYRO, received its first approval for the prevention of HAE attacks in patients 12 years and older in 2018 and is now available in more than 20 countries with additional regulatory submissions ongoing worldwide.7

The submission of the New Drug Application in Japan is primarily based on results of the global Phase 3 HELP (Hereditary Angioedema Long-term Prophylaxis) Study and the Phase 3 HELP Study Open-label Extension (OLE), in addition to interim results of a Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of lanadelumab in Japanese subjects.1,8 Combined, these studies have demonstrated the efficacy and safety profile of lanadelumab as a preventive treatment for HAE attacks. If approved, lanadelumab will be available to patients in Japan as a pre-filled syringe presentation.

