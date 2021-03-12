Mothercare is pleased to announce the admission of the Company's ordinary shares of 1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") to trading on AIM will take place at 8.00 a.m. today. Simultaneously, the admission of the Ordinary Shares to trading on the Main Market of The London Stock Exchange plc and to the premium listing segment of the Official List will be cancelled. The Ordinary Shares will continue to trade under the TIDM "MTC". This follows the Company's announcement on 25 January 2021 and the General Meeting held on 10 February 2021.

Upon admission there are 374,192,494 Ordinary Shares in issue and subsequently it is expected that a further 189,644,132 Ordinary Shares will be admitted upon the CULS conversion in the next few days, as set out in the Circular to shareholders dated 25 January 2021. A further announcement will be made in due course. Upon admission there will also be 23,356,329 Ordinary Shares block listed.

Mothercare will provide a trading update cover the financial year to the end of March 2021 shortly after the period end in late April, ahead of final results later in July 2021.

Clive Whiley, Chairman of Mothercare, said:

"The admission to AIM marks the conclusion of this final phase of the refinancing and restructuring of Mothercare. This period of hard work, effort and forbearance by our staff and stakeholders has paid off, and Mothercare can look forward to a brighter and stable future once more.

Our resilient performance through the pandemic bears out the robustness of the Mothercare business today. We are not immune to the impact of the pandemic on our Franchise Partners’ operations around the world but we arrive on AIM today in good shape, with the next step down in our leverage position to be completed shortly with the CULS conversion of the £19m shareholder loans into ordinary shares. Mothercare faces the future as a conservatively financed, cash generative and profitable business for the first time in many years. That is an exciting prospect for all of our staff and stakeholders."

Company information (as required by AIM Rule 26) can be found at www.mothercareplc.com.

